Former Swisse boss Radek Sali puts unusual inner-Melbourne vineyard on the market with $15m price hopes

Wealthy businessman and former Swisse chief executive Radek Sali is selling his second vineyard this year with hopes for a $15m sale.

The sprawling Hawthorn estate stretches across 8174sq m at 32 Coppin Grove, which Mr Sali purchased for $11m in 2017, according to CoreLogic.

RELATED: Landmark Brighton property may crack $50m

Heritage ‘Chevy Chase’ mansion sets new record

Real estate king lists $16m Melbourne mansion

Prior to Mr Sali, the inner-city vineyard was owned by Michael and Ann Cohn, who built a modern four-bedroom house on it and established Coppin Grove Wines.

While the vineyard remains, the house has since been demolished and the property is being sold as vacant land.

There are plans to build a luxury home on the block, with the listing including images (bottom right) showcasing the incredible house Mr Sali had hoped to build.

Marshall White’s Richard Mackinnon has the listing, which has a $14m-$15m price guide.

Since making hundreds of millions of dollars in the sale of vitamin company, Swisse, Mr Sali has bought into exclusive getaway spot Makepeace Island, near Noosa in Queensland.

He became the third investor alongside billionaire Virgin boss Richard Branson and Virgin Australia co-founder Brett Godfrey.

He also tried to save celebrity chef George Calombaris’ Made Establishment restaurant empire (now defunct), after taking the main stake in the business in 2016.

The listing of the Coppin Grove land comes after the high-flying businessman sold his luxury Mornington Peninsula hobby farm-turned-vineyard earlier this year for $23.5m.

MORE: Iconic hotel where former Footscray footballer’s iconic pub is up for sale

Melbourne loses $1m-city status

Sigrid Thornton dreams of real-life SeaChange

The 261 Musk Creek Rd, Flinders, farm was first listed in February with $27.5m-$30m price hopes, before selling in May for $23.5m to Alan Svoboda, owner of Czech coal mine and energy company Sev.en Global Investments. Peninsula Sotheby’s International Realty managing director Rob Curtain said the buyer’s wife initially flew from the Czech Republic to Australia to inspect the property, where the couple plan to live when they’re back in the country.

“They’ll use the winery as a business, they love the energy of the home,” Mr Curtain added.

“It was (listed for) $28m originally, but that was (based on) last year’s market and the market this year has been very hard.”

The sale has put the Flinders farm in the top three priciest properties in the area, according

to Mr Curtain.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Hawthorn: Urban sanctuary gives chance to host intimate concert with nature

Boom not over: House prices increase in 279 Melbourne suburbs

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen’s great real estate carve-up