Former hotel featured in Eric Bana film ‘The Dry’ and Flying Doctors TV show jets into market

Alesha Capone | 30 JUNE 2022
95 main st, minyip - for herald sun real estate

Scenes from the The Dry starring Eric Bana (inset) were filmed at 95 Main St, Minyip, a former hotel. The building was temporarily renamed the Majestic Hotel for The Flying Doctors television show too.

A former hotel that had a starring role in a major Australian film and long-running television series is on the market.

The Club Hotel at 95 Main St, Minyip appeared in ‘The Dry’, starring Eric Bana, and in The Flying Doctors between 1986-1993 for which it was temporarily renamed the Majestic Hotel.

The circa-1907 building featuring three bars, a central courtyard with the original well and more than 40 rooms is being sold with a $260,000 asking price.

Ray White Ballarat rural sales manager Josh Todd said the owner, a Melbourne-based investor, had leased the building to a publican until about seven years ago.

“It is a significant piece of Federation architecture which has been relatively unchanged since it was built,” Mr Todd said.

“It’s very prominent in the main street, it’s 1020sq m across both levels.

“I couldn’t say for sure but I think it might be the largest building in town”

95 Main St, Minyip - for herald sun real estate

Inside one of the more than 40 rooms at the former hotel.

95 Main St, Minyip - for herald sun real estate

Upstairs consists of 14 bedrooms, a guest lounge, linen store, two bathrooms and three toilets.

95 Main St, Minyip - for herald sun real estate

Period features abound in the building.

Supplied Editorial Fwd: pointers

Eric Bana in The Dry.

The building retains many period features including as ornate pressed metal ceilings, decorative ironwork and parapets.

Mr Todd said buyers had expressed interest in using the historic pub in a variety of ways — including transforming it into a private home or reopening the licensed venue as a wine or dining hub.

“Everyone seems to have a vision, which is great,” he said.

“Pleasingly, I can say there has been some interest in re-opening it as a hotel, there has been quite a bit of interest from metropolitan Melbourne as well.”

95 Main St, Minyip - for herald sun real estate

An exterior view of the former hotel.

95 Main St, Minyip - for herald sun real estate

Some buyers have expressed interest in re-opening the hotel.

NEWS: Minyip- The Flying Doctors television series

The hotel featured heavily in The Flying Doctors television show with tributes to the popular program showcased throughout the town. Picture: Zoe Phillips

NEWS: Minyip- The Flying Doctors television series

A mural of the The Flying Doctors in Minyip. Picture: Zoe Phillips

CoreLogic records show the property last sold for $235,002 in 2009.

An article published by the Minyip Guardian on July 30, 1907 stated that the hotel was

“certainly one of the most commodious and up-to-date” in the region.

“Mrs Keenen, the proprietress, is to be commended on her enterprise in building such a magnificent hotel, which is certainly a great ornament to the town,” the story read.

Expressions of interest close July 27 at 12pm.

