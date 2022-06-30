Former hotel featured in Eric Bana film ‘The Dry’ and Flying Doctors TV show jets into market

A former hotel that had a starring role in a major Australian film and long-running television series is on the market.

The Club Hotel at 95 Main St, Minyip appeared in ‘The Dry’, starring Eric Bana, and in The Flying Doctors between 1986-1993 for which it was temporarily renamed the Majestic Hotel.

The circa-1907 building featuring three bars, a central courtyard with the original well and more than 40 rooms is being sold with a $260,000 asking price.

Ray White Ballarat rural sales manager Josh Todd said the owner, a Melbourne-based investor, had leased the building to a publican until about seven years ago.

“It is a significant piece of Federation architecture which has been relatively unchanged since it was built,” Mr Todd said.

“It’s very prominent in the main street, it’s 1020sq m across both levels.

“I couldn’t say for sure but I think it might be the largest building in town”

The building retains many period features including as ornate pressed metal ceilings, decorative ironwork and parapets.

Mr Todd said buyers had expressed interest in using the historic pub in a variety of ways — including transforming it into a private home or reopening the licensed venue as a wine or dining hub.

“Everyone seems to have a vision, which is great,” he said.

“Pleasingly, I can say there has been some interest in re-opening it as a hotel, there has been quite a bit of interest from metropolitan Melbourne as well.”

CoreLogic records show the property last sold for $235,002 in 2009.

An article published by the Minyip Guardian on July 30, 1907 stated that the hotel was

“certainly one of the most commodious and up-to-date” in the region.

“Mrs Keenen, the proprietress, is to be commended on her enterprise in building such a magnificent hotel, which is certainly a great ornament to the town,” the story read.

Expressions of interest close July 27 at 12pm.

