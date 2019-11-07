Darlinghurst pleasure and pain dungeon Temple 22 listed for sale

Temple 22 billed itself as “Sydney’s number one BDSM Dungeon and Fantasy House”.

It was once an infamous den of iniquity dealing in pleasure and pain, boasting a sordid dungeon and bondage equipment.

Until recently Temple 22 in Darlinghurst was billed as “Sydney’s number one BDSM Dungeon and Fantasy House”.

But now the rack, restraints and leopard skin rug are gone, the once black walls have been whitewashed and the 1800s sandstone cottage at 22 Burton St has been sold.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Agent Guido Scatizzi of BresicWhitney suggests the former fetish house would be a perfect solicitor’s or lawyer’s office, with a residence downstairs in the old dungeon.

Scatizzi and principal Ivan Bresic were quoting a $3.5 million guide.

The website for Temple 22 still welcomes visitors to the Burton St property boasting of the seclusion of the dungeon, a “sophisticated play-space”, where clients were promised the “largest selection of Professional Mistresses, Submissives and Masters in the Southern Hemisphere”.

But it closed in May and its collection of timber stocks, gags, “ropes in jaunty colours” and leather studded hand paddles and whips were auctioned off in June.

Scatizzi says the signboard out the front, which spells out exactly the building’s recent past, was attracting a lot of attention.

It reads: “It used to be one of the area’s most exclusive fetish and kink houses. On 199sqm, it could be a house or a corporate HQ, What’s your fantasy?”

Scatizzi says one possible buyer was a father from the north shore who thought the lower level would be great for his daughter to live in.

The space has no windows but doors opening to a patio and small kitchen.