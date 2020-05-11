Former AFL player’s Northcote site for sale as mortgagees move in

Lenders who backed ex-Melbourne footballer Clint Bartram are selling a Northcote development site he controls — but the former Dee says it could be pulled off the market as early as next week.

The trendy strip of shops at 43-47 Simpson St has been listed as a mortgagee sale, seeking offers of about $3 million in an expressions of interest campaign closing May 14.

As a director of development group Corner North Pty Ltd, Bartram bought the site for $4.1 million in September last year, CoreLogic records show.

Bartram told the Sunday Herald Sun he intends to “save the property” and create the luxe residential complex he had planned.

He says he is working with lawyers to take the property off the market and stop the sale.

The ex-footballer says he has already sold about $7 million worth of stock for the proposed development, which has planning permits for 18 apartments, three shops and one cafe.

He shared multiple images of the Simpson St renders on his social media last year, praising the design for its use of sleek black cladding and brickwork.

He told followers he would “definitely be moving in” once the work was completed.

Bartram began developing high-density residential projects after retiring from AFL with 103 games under his belt in 2012, due to knee issues.

His company controls another major development project, 1888 Northcote, in which he planned to convert a historic former High St bank into 23 boutique apartments. Bartram said about 70 per cent of those dwellings had sold and construction was about to start.

Gray Johnstone director Matt Hoath, who is selling the Simpson St shops, says his agency represents the mortgagees and he has not been in contact with Bartram.

He confirmed no work had started on the strip of shops, which is in a prime location.

“There’s been some good interest on the property, which has a lot to do with its great location,” Hoath says.