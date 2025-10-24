Foreign investor snaps up Qld childcare centre in $8.76m deal

A foreign investor has paid $8.76m for a childcare centre in southeast Queensland, as the industry experiences a surge in sales.

Stonebridge Property Group handled the sale of the established Affinity Education leased childcare freehold in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, representing a 5.10 per cent yield.

The first-time commercial property purchaser, based overseas, was secured by Stonebridge’s Asia Practice network.

The single-level 134 place childcare facility — 31km from the Brisbane CBD — is on a 3961sq m site at 77 Reif Street Flinders View.

The marketing process attracted 94 enquiries and multiple competitive offers.

“This campaign attracted local, interstate and international interest, with the eventual offshore

purchaser attracted to the near 4,000 sqm site underpinned by a national tenant covenant,” said Stonebridge Partner Michael Collins.

“The property was sold to a first time Asian Buyer sourced via our Stonebridge Asia Practice team.”

REA Group senior economist Anne Flaherty said childcare centres had long been a “set and forget” investment, with rental yields averaging above 5 per cent.

Stonebridge Asia Practice Partner Kevin Tong said: “This continues an ongoing trend from this active buyer profile, seeking out land rich, income producing assets, primarily across metropolitan locations, irrespective of asset class – whether this be childcare, fast food, supermarkets or convenience retail”.

This sale follows approximately $240m of childcare sales by Stonebridge in 2025.

The firm is currently in the midst of another high profile national portfolio campaign, with several childcare centres up for grabs across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Recent figures reveal childcare centres are now being sold at the fastest pace in years, with more than $662m worth of assets changing hands nationally in just eight months.

Experts say the sell-off reflects both booming investor demand for high-yield assets and potentially growing unease among operators spooked by bad press and day-to-day challenges on the ground.

But Queensland was now leading the charge thanks to rapid migration.

“Post-Covid, there’s been extremely strong population growth into the state,” she said.

“Younger families are moving north from Sydney because they can’t afford housing there, and that increases the need for childcare facilities.”