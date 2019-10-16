Footscray Angling Club finally reels in buyer

Footscray Angling Club fishermen and women have finally landed their biggest catch after testing the market waters for several months.

The quirky inner suburban club base at 70 Pentland Pde in Yarraville has been snapped up by a prominent local investor for $725,000 after the line went slack on a few larger nibbles.

Hocking Stuart Yarraville director Leo Dardha says two offers of $750,000 subject to finance fell through due to loan issues and the eventual buyer had been dangling there from the start.

His unconditional offer sealed a deal last week, about three months after the property went to auction; it was passed in on a $750,000 vendor bid and a reserve was then set at $780,000.

It is understood the buyer owns the block of units next door and will hold on to the property, which the club got for about $3000 roughly 15 years ago, with a long-term view.

Footscray Angling Club president Lucky Pavlidis previously told the Herald Sun the club, which had dwindled to about 15 members, planned to relocate to a space where it could keep its three boats as well as have meetings, perhaps closer to the water in Altona.

“If we had the gear centralised locally anyone could pick up the keys and go and pick up the boat and take it out fishing on the weekend,” he said.

“It’s about creating that opportunity for members. We want to encourage new members to use the boats … some young families with kids, because the previous membership base has always been a sort of older crowd and they’re all passing on or passed — the development of the club in the next 5-10 years is coming through the junior ranks for us.

The site was previously the home of Yarraville Angling Club, which folded.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Footscray Angling Club reels in buyer after the two that got away”.