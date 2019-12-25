Buy
Footscray
News
Footscray childcare centre the most expensive of 2020
News
Former Footscray Angling Club looking to reel in tenant
The former Footscray Angling Club is fishing for tenants, after hitting the rental market with a sleek new look.
News
M & N Cooper Jewellers sells Footscray store after 81 years
Max Cooper is about to clock off as a watch and jewellery repairer for the last time, after selling the Footscray store that’s been in his family for 81 years.
News
Footscray Angling Club finally reels in buyer
Footscray Angling Club fishermen and women have finally landed their biggest catch after testing the market waters for several months.
News
Franco Cozzo: ‘No listen anybody, I’m staying Footscray’
Breathe easy, everybody. Franco Cozzo isn’t leaving his beloved Footscray, just yet.
News
Franco Cozzo sells iconic Footscray store in ultimate ‘grand sale’
Melbourne furniture king Franco Cozzo has sold his Footscray store, ending a 50-year reign in the inner city suburb.
