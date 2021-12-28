E-commerce-fuelled demand for industrial assets reflected in most-viewed list

Industrial properties feature heavily in the most-viewed listing for 2021. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

The demand for industrial and logistics assets across Australia this year – sparked by unprecedented growth in e-commerce – is reflected in the list of the 10 most-viewed properties on realcommercial.com.au in 2021.

The hottest commercial listings are dominated by warehouses, factories and industrial properties, many now snapped up by investors looking to cash in on the shift to e-commerce generated by COVID lockdowns and other economic factors.

REA Group economist Anne Flaherty said the rise of online shopping has seen industrial and logistics assets become “without a doubt” the most in-demand class of commercial property.

“Businesses have not only simply needed more storage space for product, but they’ve also had to expand their existing logistical networks, after looking at their customer base and how they can best distribute to them. Getting product from A to B has become paramount,” she said.

Ms Flaherty said the South Australian government’s decision to abolish stamp duty on commercial property has driven investor interest in the state.

“For investors priced out of the eastern states, South Australia is suddenly very appealing.”

Here’s the breakdown of the 10 most-viewed listings for 2021.

10. 2-14 Madeline Street, Strathfield South, NSW

There’s only one unit left for sale at this Strathfield South complex, which has excellent access to Sydney’s main arterials, including the Hume Highway, the M4 and M5, and Roberts Road.

Across 613sqm of ready-to-use space, there’s 179sqm of office and 434sqm of warehouse.

9. 324 Port Rd, Hindmarsh, South Australia

This inner Adelaide office/retail space, with 6.1 metres of glass frontage to popular Port Road, was sold in late October.

The property sits on 325sqm of land and has 165sqm of floor area. It’s zoned Suburban Activity Centre, offering countless possibilities.

8. 1057 Riversdale Road, Surrey Hills, Victoria

This milk bar and three-bedroom dwelling in Melbourne’s prestigious Surrey Hills sold for $962,500 in late November.

It’s leased until August next year and attracts more than $36,000 a year in rent and signage income. With excellent rear access, it was pitched as a development site.

7. 904 South Road, Edwardstown, South Australia

A mixed-use investment with main road exposure in the inner Adelaide suburb of Edwardstown, this property has a net income of close to $40,000 a year.

Recently refurbished, it includes retail space downstairs, short-term rental accommodation upstairs and three car parks. It’s under contract.

6. 360 – 364 Richmond Road, Netley, South Australia

Described as a “first-class corporate industrial park”, this property featuring seven office/warehouse units for purchase or lease is seven kilometres from Adelaide’s CBD.

The site offers immediate access to Adelaide’s major north/south and east/west road networks.

5. 130 Gateway Boulevard, Epping, Victoria

Situated on the O’Herns Road and Gateway Boulevard corner, 200 metres from the Hume Highway interchange in Epping, the Gateway Business Hub proved popular this year, selling out before completion.

The units started at $410,000 plus GST.

4. The Quay Business Park, 1-55/115-125 Corio Quay Road, Norlane, Victoria

Although it won’t be complete until late next year, at the time of writing 60% of the units at the Quay Business Park in Norlane, Geelong, are sold.

Starting from $269,990 plus GST, the park offers a variety of tradie storage and office/warehouses from 79sqm to 254sqm.

3. 37 McDonald Road, Windsor, Queensland

Vacant units and tenanted investments are still available in this inner-city business hub three kilometres from the Brisbane CBD.

The current tenant mix includes local, national and international companies, with annual income ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 net.

2. 14 Robert Street, Collingwood, Victoria

This very Collingwood ex-industrial premises was sold after proving popular with realcommercial.com.au visitors.

With a building area of 150sqm, it has air-conditioning, roller-door access, a spacious garage, kitchen and bathroom – and plenty of industrial charm.

1. 73 Brisbane Street, Hobart, Tasmania

The most-viewed property of the year was a little different from the business hubs and industrial parks common in the commercial space.

The stunning sandstone church in the heart of Hobart – which sold this year – features a large hall, small childcare space, an office and a stage with a pipe organ.

Ms Flaherty said the “novelty factor” of a church on the market most likely drew the high view numbers.