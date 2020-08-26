Dunk Island developer vows to push on

The founder of the collapsed investment house Mayfair 101, James Mawhinney, vows his ambitious plans to redevelop Dunk Island, along with much of the North Queensland’s Mission Beach, will proceed thanks to a new group of investors.

“We will get it done,” Mawhinney told The Australian, adding he is going through the final stages of getting the funding organised.

Mawhinney said he has brought on board a group of local high net worth investors to restart the project. However he would not reveal their identities nor the amount of money they planned to plough into the project.

Mayfair’s hopes of transforming Dunk Island into a $1.5bn tourism mecca were dealt a heavy blow in mid-August when the Federal Court appointed Grant Thornton as provisional liquidators of key parts of its empire.

During the hearing the Australian Securities and Investments Commission which told the Federal Court that Mayfair may have been running a Ponzi scheme and Mr Mawhinney was asked to surrender his passport as he could face criminal charges.

Mawhinney at the time told the court he was “happy to surrender his passport to the court” and made a similar offer to ASIC.