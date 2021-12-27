Divine drop: Lethbridge vineyard and cellar door on the market

If you’ve ever wanted to own your own vineyard, this Lethbridge address might be just the place to plonk.

Moorabool Ridge, located at 37 Spiller Rd is up for sale.

The 26ha rural lifestyle property has an established vineyard, rustic cellar door and cafe, and is surrounded by panoramic valley views on the Moorabool River.

Vendor Tim Harrop bought the place in 1989 with the intention of setting up a vineyard, but started out farming cattle to generate the income needed.

“I planted 14 acres of vines over the following 10 years, before establishing our own label in 2005,” Mr Harrop said.

“This has always been a family business, but our five children have moved on with their own careers, so it’s time for the next stage of my life.”

Set in the micro climate of the Moorabool Valley, current wine grape plantings include Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Shiraz, Chardonnay and Semillon varieties that are used for the Moorabool Ridge wines.

There’s also approximately 800 mature and productive olive trees.

The main homestead has been modernised and offers five-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and two living zones with views of the Moorabool River, as well as a home office and gymnasium.

“The former owners built a house here in the 1960s, but we’ve restructured and renovated that over the past 25 years so it’s unrecognisable from what was here before,” Mr Harrop said.

A historic stone Shepherds’ hut dating back to the 1850s’ when the property was once part of the original Clyde Station, offers a rustic cellar door and cafe with valley views.

It’s here that guests have enjoyed wine tastings and long lunches with an open fireplace and the sound of the river flowing in the background.

Infrastructure includes a four-bay machinery shed with workshop and steel cattleyards.

And, a brick dairy offers storage options with development potential to three architecturally-designed accommodation units that have been council approved.

Land Agribusiness Water and Development (LAWD), Melbourne agent Erica Semmens has the listing with price hopes of $3.65 million.

Ms Semmens said a range of buyer groups had shown interest in the property, that offers easy access to Geelong, Ballarat and Melbourne – all less than an hour by car.

“Those looking for a family home, established vineyard operators seeking expansion and investors looking to further develop into a first-class wedding venue with restaurant and guest accommodation,” she said.

“This property has so many diverse options for an incoming purchaser and provides a private and tranquil rural lifestyle opportunity, as well as a unique opportunity for a commercial investor to capitalise on an established vineyard/cellar door on the banks of the Moorabool River.”