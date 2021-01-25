Development of remainder of Hayman Island villa estate begins

Buying a luxury villa on the Great Barrier Reef just got a whole lot easier, with Malaysian conglomerate Mulpha Australia kickstarting the development of the remainder of its 21-site luxury villa estate on idyllic Hayman Island.

The Great Barrier Reef island still has a number of larger villas for sale, but from March Mulpha’s construction company will start developing smaller three-bedroom villas priced about $4.7m, including a $200,000 luxury furniture package.

Mulpha sales and development general manager John Hughes said the villa owners would have the option of private, exclusive use of the three-bedroom villas, with ensuites off each bedroom, or they could put them into Hayman Island’s luxury hotel letting pool.

Hayman Estates is limited to the development of 21 residences in a gated enclave, with six larger villas completed in the past few years. The resort, managed by InterContinental Hotels, has recently undergone a $150m refurbishment.

Mulpha Australia chief executive Greg Shaw said after spending $150m on the refurbishment that has repositioned the resort and established it as a premier Australian leisure offering, the time was right to offer an expanded range of privately owned villas.

“These villas will appeal to people from the southern states, from Sydney and Melbourne. Hayman Island is very accessible, with direct flights from Sydney and Melbourne to nearby Hamilton Island,” Mr Shaw said.

He said Hayman Island had benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as there had been a flight to solid, premier luxury investments.

“We expect the villas to deliver solid investment returns for an owner,” he said, adding that the spacious single-level villas each featured a private pool.

“It offers solid investment returns, with the benefit of flexible owners usage rights.”

Apart from the new villas, there are still about four Kerry Hill-designed larger villas on the market for about $7.5m apiece.

One of the first buyers of these larger villas was Queensland businessman Terry Peabody.

Construction of the remainder of the Hayman Estates will commence from March.

The villas feature an open-plan layout, a large fully appointed kitchen, dual living areas with balconies stretching to the private swimming pool. There’s a large outdoor terrace with private courtyard and spa bath plus a large garage for two golf buggies and storage.

Set high on a hill overlooking the Whitsundays, the villa residents will have full access to the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort’s lifestyle including restaurants, pool, health spa, gym and marina facilities. Residents can also enjoy access to the resort’s chefs, wait staff, babysitters, concierge and housekeeping. Hayman Estate residents will have 24 hour on island security services with CCTV. The villas will be maintained by the on-island engineering department. Villa interiors will be maintained by resort housekeeping.

The villas will feature low-maintenance natural materials in the living rooms and bedrooms, natural stone and tiling in the bathrooms, and expansive windows to all bedrooms and open living areas.

“The Whitsundays region and the World Heritage Great Barrier Reef offers an unmatched lifestyle, with direct airline access to the major Australian east coast capital cities making it ideal for people to use as either a residential base or a holiday investment property,” Mr Hughes said.

“Once sold there will be no further similar villas included within the Hayman Island masterplan.”

Queensland-based agent Carol Carter, of Main Beach-based Sotheby’s International Realty, is marketing the Hayman Estates villas.

