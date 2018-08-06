Developer tips Shell Cove pub to rival Bondi’s Icebergs

Developer Frasers Property Australia is on the hunt for a group to run and own Shell Cove’s Waterfront Tavern as part of its plans for a new residential estate.

The 1086sqm tavern is being offered as a freehold investment and will include a family bistro area, sports bar with TAB, gaming room, private dining areas and a freestanding bar.

The pub has been designed to cantilever over the new public boardwalk and marina.

Glenn Colquhoun, Fraser’s development director at Shell Cove, says the new tavern will rank alongside popular NSW watering holes including The Pavilion at Coogee, The Clovelly Hotel and Icebergs at Bondi.

Shell Cove is a $2.3 billion development and the hotel is designed to become a major regional drawcard. Activity at Shell Cove is ramping up, and with another group building a 270-berth boat harbour and marina, and the town centre is opening in October.

The campaign to find an owner-operator for the Waterfront Tavern is being run by Andrew Jolliffe of HTL Property. He compares the site to pubs like the Newport Arms, Watson’s Bay and Manly Wharf in Sydney.

The new tavern is expected to be completed in 2021.