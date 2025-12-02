Developer pays $6m for prime coastal land in Tweed Heads

A former aged care site has transformed into a $6m goldmine, proving coastal development land remains the ultimate prize for savvy investors.

Ray White Special Projects Qld, together with RWC Western Sydney, sold the parcel of land at Tweed Heads in northern NSW, under the hammer for $6.08m.

The campaign was led by Matthew Fritzsche of Ray White Special Projects Qld and Peter Vines of RWC Western Sydney.

The auction drew strong engagement, with four registered bidders, 79 bids and 44 enquiries.

“This result really reflects the depth of demand for well-located coastal development sites,” Mr Fritzsche said.

“Buyers saw the opportunity immediately – the scale of the land, the near-level topography, its premium coastal position and the ongoing growth trajectory of the Tweed and Southern Gold Coast region made it stand out.”

Mr Vines noted the rarity of securing a landholding of this magnitude in such a tightly held location.

“Properties like this simply don’t come to market often,” he said.

“Its proximity to beaches, the Tweed River, major lifestyle amenity and key services ensured strong competition on auction day.”

The property was offered on behalf of Uniting, a leading not-for-profit community services organisation.

Formerly improved with an aged care facility that has since been demolished, the site is now surplus to their operational needs.

“This was an exceptional opportunity for purchasers to acquire a cleared and near-level 8,844 sqm landholding zoned E1 Local Centre,” Mr Fritzsche said.

“The zoning provides a broad range of future development possibilities, subject to council approval.”

He said that confidence in the region remained extremely strong.

“With a median house price of $1,587,000 and continued population growth, it’s clear why developers and investors remain so active here,” he said.

“The convenience of nearby retail, medical and education services – along with the Gold Coast International Airport just minutes away – only strengthens the appeal.”

The successful purchaser is a private developer, and while their plans for the site are not yet known, both agents commented that its future potential was a major driver of the campaign’s intensity.

“We congratulate the purchaser and thank all parties who engaged throughout the campaign,” Mr Vines said.

“This is another great example of the strength and confidence underpinning the Tweed Heads and Southern Gold Coast market.”