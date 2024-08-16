Deicorp’s new high rise project for Macquarie Park to offer 180 units

Sydney construction and development company Deicorp is planning an 180-apartment development in the northern Sydney suburb of Macquarie Park as it steps up the pace of building projects in the unit-starved city.

The market has been hit by rising costs and interest rates – which have crimped a series of traditional build-to-sell projects – but private players are still looking to grow their pipelines.

The project, which follows the company, where improving transport links are also boosting values, is in line with the NSW government’s vision to deliver more housing close to the Northwest Metro line. The developer has been active across the city and this year kicked off its Melrose Central project, which will lead to the creation of a new mini-suburb, while it also put in plans to expand its holdings at the growing Hills Showground Station precinct in Sydney’s Hills ­district.

The latest project is designed by architectural practice DKO and the planned 17-storey apartment building will include affordable housing and is 300m from the Macquarie Park Metro rail station and Macquarie Park Shopping Centre.

Deicorp chairman Fouad Deiri said delivering homes connected to key transport infrastructure like the Northwest Metro “ensures convenience and value for our purchasers”.

“Being able to provide housing that is affordable for essential workers in such a great location makes this project even more important,” Mr Deiri said.

The scheme for the proposed redevelopment of 161 Herring Road and 13-15 Lachlan Avenue, Macquarie Park, includes a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and has been lodged with the NSW Department of Planning.

The proposed development will include 27 affordable housing units that will be managed by a registered community housing provider. It will include a rooftop garden and lookout space, upgrades to the surrounding streetscape and outdoor communal spaces.

In addition to environmentally significant trees being retained on the site as part of the proposed development, another 58 trees will be planted to provide more tree canopy coverage.

The planned development, which will include recycled water, onsite solar energy generation and energy-efficient design, will aim for an industry-leading 7-star average rating under the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme.