Cromwell fund offloads Brisbane block for $41.5m

The unlisted Cromwell Direct Property Fund has sold a Brisbane near-city office building off-market to a local investment group for $41.5m as activity picks up in the Queensland capital’s fringe market.

There have been a series of ­office trades in the city this year: including Clarence Property’s $119m deal to buy 120 Edward Street in the heart of the central business district; Charter Hall offloading several office sites; and some offshore investors exiting.

Some have been at discounts, but Cromwell said the price for 433 Boundary Street in Spring Hill was a 3.8 per cent premium to its most recent external valuation of $40m at the end of December.

JLL’s Elliott O’Shea and Seb Turnbull handled the deal, which reflects a passing yield of about 8.09 per cent, and shows the demand for offices in Brisbane, ­particularly for assets that have short to medium-term value-add ­opportunities.

The asset comprises a three-level office building that is fully leased to secondary education provider IES College, with about five years remaining on the lease. It sits on a prominent 3776sq m land holding 1km from the CBD. The 6196sq m building has two levels of basement parking for 115 cars.

“Elevated construction costs, partnered with the current cost of capital, are making new office ­development of any scale challenging,” Mr O’Shea said.

“This, coupled with a buoyant leasing market, has led to double-digit rental growth.”

The building last traded in 2017, when it was sold by Alceon Group to Cromwell for $42m.