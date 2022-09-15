Cradle Mountain Lodge in breathtaking Tassie wilderness may fetch $100m

The Cradle Mountain Lodge on the northern edge of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area is for sale. Picture: Supplied by CBRE

Cradle Mountain Lodge, a luxury retreat on the edge of the stunning World Heritage-listed Tasmanian wilderness area, is for sale for as much as $100 million.

The world-renowned wilderness lodge has been attracting keen interest from potential buyers, prompting its owner to put the resort on the market.

The breathtaking Cradle Mountain, Tasmania’s most famous natural landmark, is a significant tourist attraction and the lodge is being sold at a time of growing interest in eco-tourism and wellness travel.

Cradle Mountain Lodge is located on the edge of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, one of six parks within the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.

The recently-refurbished lodge has 86 cabins and spa suites on an 11.4ha landholding, a two-hour drive from Launceston.

ASX-listed fund manager Elanor Investors Group decided to put the luxury lodge up for sale after being approached by potential buyers, its head of hotels, tourism and leisure Marianne Ossovani said.

“After recently completing an extensive $10 million refurbishment program, we have received several off-market approaches by parties interested in acquiring the resort, prompting us to formally take Cradle Mountain Lodge to market,” Ms Ossovani said.

According to The Australian, the lodge has price expectations of $90 million to $100 million.

The lodge, held in the Elanor Hotel Accommodation Fund, had a book value of $73.5 million as at June 2022.

CBRE Hotels’ Wayne Bunz, who is steering the international expression of interest campaign, said Cradle Mountain Lodge is a significant drawcard for domestic and international travellers.

“More and more travellers are seeking out destinations with a focus on eco-tourism, health and wellness and sustainability, and are willing to pay a premium for these experiences.”

Mr Bunz described the lodge as a once-in-a-generation trophy asset.

“Cradle Mountain Lodge is an iconic Australian brand with a coveted global reputation,” Mr Bunz said.

“Opportunities to purchase once-in-a-generation assets like this are scarce, especially given the capital appreciation and proven income flow that will make this trophy asset even more attractive to investors.

“We expect a high level of interest due to the calibre of the property and the high barriers to entry for new accommodation offerings in this exclusive World Heritage-listed location.”

Cradle Mountain Lodge offers a wilderness experience and has a focus on nature, health, wellness and food. In 2014 it was named as one of Lonely Planet’s top 10 extraordinary places in the world to stay.

It has four types of accommodation: contemporary Pencil Pine Cabins, spa cabins, spa suites and luxurious King Billy Suites, along with an award-winning restaurant, bar and bistro, alpine spa, and conference and event spaces.

The resort sources almost all of its produce from within a 160km range.

The lodge is operated under Accor’s Peppers brand through a franchise agreement, but the agents said vacant possession is available upon the property’s sale.