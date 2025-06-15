realcommercial.com.au logo

Ex-Tiger star Kayne Pettifer selling Bungalow Beer Garden

News
Alesha Capone
First published 15 June 2025, 1:00pm
St Kilda v Richmond. Telstra Dome. Kayne Pettifer

Kayne Pettifer

Former Tiger Kayne Pettifer and mate Joe Cossari have plenty of great memories connected to their Ringwood hospitality mecca that includes a pub and beer garden.

They’re preparing to farewell the 123-127 Maroondah Highway venue after putting it up for sale, with $5m-plus price hopes.

The address was previously home to a pizza shop run by Mr Cossari’s father and later became, the popular Dakota nightclub that burned down in 2016.

RELATED: Pub baron Bruce Dixon selling mansion he bought from Scott Pendlebury

New vision for Newtown mill after $32m sale to prominent developer

MCC boss David Jones’ secret $2m Ferrari mancave up for grabs

Kayne Pettifer and Joe Cossari selling pub

Business partners Joe Cossari and former AFL player Kayne Pettifer are selling The Bungalow Beer Garden. Picture: David Caird

123-127 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood - for herald sun real estate

The three-storey complex features a ground floor nightclub.

Five years down the track, a new three-storey complex featured a ground floor nightclub.

The Bungalow Beer Garden and pub are on the first floor, while the second floor function space can host 150 to 180 guests.

“We have big events with DJs in the garden, big charity events with ex-football players and text cricketers,” Mr Pettifer said.

“With the function and event space, we’ve had weddings, comedy gigs including a Dave Hughes’ show, engagement parties and business events.”

Former Test paceman James Pattinson, Richmond legends Matthew Richardson and Nathan Brown and Melbourne onballer Clayton Oliver have all partied there.

And television newsreader Peter Hitchener’s 50th birthday bash was hosted on-site.

123-127 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood - for herald sun real estate

The Bungalow Beer Garden and pub are on the first floor.

123-127 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood - for herald sun real estate

The venue has multiple liquor licences, including a 5am licence.

123-127 Maroondah Highway, Ringwood - for herald sun real estate. Kayne Pettifer, Dave Hughes and venue manager Victor Smith. Supplied

Kayne Pettifer, Dave Hughes and venue manager Victor Smith. Picture: Supplied

Mr Cossari said that festivals with DJs and music have regularly drawn up to 3000 people on weekends.

The venue has multiple liquor licences, including a 5am licence.

Mr Cossari said that as most of his family had retired from the business, he had decided to sell the complex where Mr Pettifer’s operations are a tenant.

Planning permission is in place to extend the property to up to eight storeys.

O’Brien agent and auctioneer John Rombotis and Aston Commercial’s Jeremy Gruzewski and Joshua Colosimo marketing the property, which is available as a partially-tenanted or vacant building.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Melbourne family buys $1.92m acreage sight unseen

Glen Waverley: Agents’ bizarre sales tactic is no bull

Mapped: Areas where Australians are striking gold

Related Articles

News

Surprise Woolies and IGA listings spark buyer rush

Surprise Woolies and IGA listings spark buyer rush

News

$500m feeding frenzy as empire implodes

$500m feeding frenzy as empire implodes

News

Vic pubs hitting the market amid ‘cost of doing business crisis’

Vic pubs hitting the market amid ‘cost of doing business crisis’

Related Articles

News

Surprise Woolies and IGA listings spark buyer rush

Surprise Woolies and IGA listings spark buyer rush

News

$500m feeding frenzy as empire implodes

$500m feeding frenzy as empire implodes

News

Vic pubs hitting the market amid ‘cost of doing business crisis’

Vic pubs hitting the market amid ‘cost of doing business crisis’
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.