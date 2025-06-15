Ex-Tiger star Kayne Pettifer selling Bungalow Beer Garden

Former Tiger Kayne Pettifer and mate Joe Cossari have plenty of great memories connected to their Ringwood hospitality mecca that includes a pub and beer garden.

They’re preparing to farewell the 123-127 Maroondah Highway venue after putting it up for sale, with $5m-plus price hopes.

The address was previously home to a pizza shop run by Mr Cossari’s father and later became, the popular Dakota nightclub that burned down in 2016.

Five years down the track, a new three-storey complex featured a ground floor nightclub.

The Bungalow Beer Garden and pub are on the first floor, while the second floor function space can host 150 to 180 guests.

“We have big events with DJs in the garden, big charity events with ex-football players and text cricketers,” Mr Pettifer said.

“With the function and event space, we’ve had weddings, comedy gigs including a Dave Hughes’ show, engagement parties and business events.”

Former Test paceman James Pattinson, Richmond legends Matthew Richardson and Nathan Brown and Melbourne onballer Clayton Oliver have all partied there.

And television newsreader Peter Hitchener’s 50th birthday bash was hosted on-site.

Mr Cossari said that festivals with DJs and music have regularly drawn up to 3000 people on weekends.

The venue has multiple liquor licences, including a 5am licence.

Mr Cossari said that as most of his family had retired from the business, he had decided to sell the complex where Mr Pettifer’s operations are a tenant.

Planning permission is in place to extend the property to up to eight storeys.

O’Brien agent and auctioneer John Rombotis and Aston Commercial’s Jeremy Gruzewski and Joshua Colosimo marketing the property, which is available as a partially-tenanted or vacant building.

