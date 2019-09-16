Cornelian Bay boat sheds touted as perfect office

Cornelian Bay Boatshed 6, 16 and 36 are on the market. Picture: SUPPLIED

The chance to buy a coveted Cornelian Bay boatshed doesn’t come along everyday, but right now buyers are flushed with choice.

Charlotte Peterswald senior property consultant Debbie Heron has three listed with prices ranging from $275,000-plus to $350,000-plus.

Heron says demand for the 70sqm historic boatsheds never waned.

“They are iconic Hobart properties,” she says.

“I reckon we could sell them 10 times over, people love them.”

Heron says some owners used them as an office, or to write or paint.

“They make a wonderful base for people that want to go bike riding, canoeing or kayaking, to take the children to the park or enjoy a bite at the restaurant,” she says.

“I might be tempted to buy one myself if it was possible to sleep in them.”

The most recent sale was No.28, which fetched $280,000 in March this year. Typically only one or two are sold each year.

Cornelian Bay’s colourful boatsheds were originally built in the 1840s, but most that are still standing today were built in the 1920s and 1930s.

While the freehold for the buildings can be bought and sold, there is a Crown Lease for the water on which they sit to the high water mark.

These New Town boatsheds are not homes and can be used for recreation only.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Buyers flushed with choice with three Cornelian Bay boatsheds up for sale”.