Cloud-shaped hotel among designs for Australia’s tallest building

The ‘Urban Tree’ design by Mad Architects and Elenberg Fraser will feature a public level that looks like a cloud, with 360-degree views of the city. Pictures: Beulah.

An illuminated cloud-shaped hotel, gardens on the roof of a skyscraper and a tower designed to look like a propeller are among the shortlisted designs for a $2 billion skyscraper at Southbank in Melbourne.

The tower is expected to be Australia’s tallest building, with five of the six shortlisted architects producing designs that soar beyond the 322.5m Q1 tower in Queensland.

The building is to be constructed by developer Beulah on a site currently occupied by a BMW dealership, which was sold last year in a deal worth more than $100 million.

The massive mixed-use project is expected to encompass a combination of retail, a hotel, residential, commercial, cultural and public spaces, depending on which design is selected.

Among the designs are:

Urban Tree – Mad Architects and Elenberg Fraser

The Beulah Propeller City – Coop Himmelblau and Architectus

Stack – MVRDV and Woods Bagot

Green Spine – UN Studio and Cox Architecture

The Lanescaper – Bjarke Ingels Group and Fender Katsalidis Architects

Unnamed – OMA and Conrad Gargett