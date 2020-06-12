Opportunity revealed at former western Sydney nudist retreat

A sprawling 25-hectare block of land, once the site of a nudist retreat, has been listed for sale featuring a stripped back four-bedroom home and bare bones mechanical shed.

The property at 256 Avoca Road, Silverdale, has bore water, six tanks, a dam and creek as well as rolling green pastures perfect for agricultural use, subdivision or redevelopment.

The property is located 10kms from the upcoming Western Sydney Airport and zoned RU2. Price expectations are around $3.15 million.

Ray White Commercial agent Peter Kotzias says pricing for the land works out to be around $50,000 per acre.

“It’s very remote at the end of the road with the land backing onto a gorge and river so you can only access it from one side,” he says.

“The retreat needs a coat of paint and an overhaul as nobody has lived there for some time and there is a tennis court and huge shed for equipment … the vendor wants to get out even if it might not be the greatest time to sell a parcel land.

“You could develop it into a health and wellbeing resort or even restore it as a nudist retreat.”

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Site of former nudist retreat up for sale in western Sydney”.