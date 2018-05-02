City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO
The new Australian Taxation Office building at Gosford has recently been sold to the City of Brisbane Investment Co for $43.5 million.
Construction had not even been completed when Canberra-based developer, the Doma Group put it on the market with a 10-year weighted average lease expiry, otherwise known as a WALE agreement — meaning that the Federal Government had committed to a 10-year lease on the building.
Adam Leacy from Colliers International says that the sale had attracted plenty of interest from investors.
“It was a good secure lease to the federal government, and the developer had a good track record,” he says.
This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate first appeared as “Gosford ATO building purchased by Queensland investment company”.
