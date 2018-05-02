Real commercial

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

Jess Verrender | 02 MAY 2018
An artist image of the new Gosford ATO.

The new Australian Taxation Office building at Gosford has recently been sold to the City of Brisbane Investment Co for $43.5 million.

Construction had not even been completed when Canberra-based developer, the Doma Group put it on the market with a 10-year weighted average lease expiry, otherwise known as a WALE agreement — meaning that the Federal Government had committed to a 10-year lease on the building.

Adam Leacy from Colliers International says that the sale had attracted plenty of interest from investors.

“It was a good secure lease to the federal government, and the developer had a good track record,” he says.

The City of Brisbane Investment Co, or CBIC, was set up in 2008 by Campbell Newman when he was ­Brisbane Lord Mayor.ATO staff moved into the offices at 99 Georgiana Tce and 38 Mann St last year, which overlooks some of the best views of the city.
This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate first appeared as “Gosford ATO building purchased by Queensland investment company”.
