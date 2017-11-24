Millionaire’s grand plans for Gosford office

Developer Tony Denny has revealed plans to construct a seven-storey office tower at Manns Rd, West Gosford, adjacent to his Gosford Classic Car Museum.

The Central Coast millionaire intends to relocate his Central Real staff and extend on his car museum by building a 5000sqm building that would include a retail section, vehicle showroom, development display suites, cafe and gym.

There’s also talk of a rooftop Japanese restaurant and wine bar with water views, although plans will be subject to council approval.

The entrepreneur has had plenty of experience dealing with Central Coast Council after having had six development sites approved in the last 14 months.

With the establishment of Central Construct, the construction arm of Central Real, the company has expanded to now employ more than 150 people.

Central Real’s chief executive officer Richard Ellis says the company aims for the tower to be an environmentally sustainable development.

Her says the new building was a first step to reducting the company’s carbon footprint.

“We’re exploring the possibility of Cross Laminated Timber Construction for the building,” Ellis says.

“Sourcing timber from sustainably farmed and managed forests, we intend harvesting and storing solar power using the roof space available on the museum.

“We believe we have sufficient space to successfully generate and store enough power to operate both buildings independent of the grid. Our aim is to be an environmentally sustainable development and construction company, and this building is just the beginning of us reducing our carbon footprint.

“Nothing like this has been done on the Central Coast previously, we want to create a workplace of the future. It’s not just about where you work it’s a holistic view of health, and environment. We have a grand plan, and we have the space to execute it.”

This article from the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate was originally published as “Tony Denny applying for new staff building at West Gosford”.