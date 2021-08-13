Chapel St, South Yarra: Rooftop bar and restaurant with ‘$300m view’ planned by Goldfields

A rooftop bar and restaurant with a “$300m view” of the city skyline will top a new South Yarra office tower.

Developer Goldfields plans to open the luxurious space in time for summer, after gaining the green light from the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal this week.

The 200-person, seven-day venue will occupy the 24th and top floor of the $300m building at 627 Chapel St, which will be the suburb’s tallest office hub when it is completed in the coming months.

Goldfields says the rooftop club will have a “contemporary Mediterranean aesthetic” via an open-sided pergola, lounge seating and canopy trees, with the final layout and design to be decided once a venue operator is appointed.

Three “well-known” local groups and an operator from Los Angeles had been short-listed as potential partners, Goldfields managing director Marco Gattino said.

He added he expected the venue to “play an important role in contributing to the vibrancy and economic strength of the Chapel St entertainment precinct after a tough couple of years”.

“(It) will become the go-to destination for unbeatable South Yarra sunsets,” he said.

“It’s designed to be a welcoming, sophisticated space with world-class views, great hospitality and luxury amenities.”

The developer also has another rooftop bar in the pipeline, atop a 12-storey Richmond hotel on Church St, following VCAT approval in June.

Local residents had expressed concerns about the height, scale, overshadowing and traffic impact of the hotel, food and drink tower, given its position in a residential area near Richmond Primary School. The building was originally proposed as 14 storeys high.

VCAT ordered a two-storey reduction to the eastern side of the building, agreeing the hotel would be “visually dominant when viewed from the residential context”, before giving the go ahead.

Leader reported last month that the final concrete slabs had been laid at the top of the 627 Chapel St tower, with office fit-outs set to begin in the coming months. Food outlets and cafes will occupy the bottom two levels.

Goldfields reported at the time about 40 per cent of the available office space in the building – next to the Como Centre and Capital Grand – had been snapped up, with another 22 per cent under offer.

Colliers International and JLL are leasing the office space.

samantha.landy@news.com.au