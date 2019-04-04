Channel 9’s Sydney studios back up for sale

An artist’s impression of a proposed plan for the Nine site at Willoughby.

The Nine Network’s Willoughby studios is back on the market — two months after receiving approval for a 460-apartment development.

According to reports, joint venture partners Lotus Group and Hong Kong-based Euro Properties are planning to flip the 2.9ha site.

They are believed to be selling to capitalise on the north shore’s booming downsizer market and renewed interest following Nine’s departure from site next year.

It is being marketed as having a gross realisation value of more than $1 billion.

Colliers International have been appointed to market the site and it is listed with Guillaume Volz.

The approved masterplan comprises of nine buildings ranging from four to nine storeys and up to 7000sqm of public open space. The plan was drafted by architecture firm Chrofi.

The development has been controversial for locals in Willoughby who have expressed concern about the scale of the proposed plans.

In January the state’s Independent Planning Commission allowed 60 more homes and two more buildings than approved earlier, after developer LEPC9 applied for changes.

Planning officials received 686 public submissions about the proposal, including 637 objections.

