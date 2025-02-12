CFMEU changes tack: Inside controversial union’s new move

A powerful union that’s been at loggerheads with the Labor Party is changing tack, putting forward a multimillion-dollar plan to the LNP for approval.

The controversial Construction, Forestry, Mining & Energy Industrial Union of Employees has put forward an application to turn three lots just metres from its state headquarters into a new age income-earner.

The union already has approval for a massive high-density build-to-rent 30-storey tower next to the site at 19-25 Campbell Street, Bowen Hills, in Brisbane – granted during the pandemic when the Labor Party was in power – and has now put forward a development application to transform another side of the block that it owns which currently houses small businesses at 8, 12 and 16 Jamieson Street, Bowen Hills.

The application for New Urban Villages Pty Ltd on behalf of CFMEU Qld was put forward by Mark Clayton of Urbicus Pty Ltd, seeking approval for a seven storey office building with 13 car parking spaces designed by Nettletontribe.

CFMEU Qld’s head of finance Hemal Patel signed the landowner approval on behalf of the union.

The site is just 3km from Brisbane CBD, up the road from Bowen Hills Train Station, a couple of blocks from Brisbane Showgrounds, and sits beside a significantly larger development which has been approved for the area.

The move will make CFMEU one of the largest landowners within those few blocks, along with Queensland Rail and News Corp Australia.

The LNP took control of Queensland’s state planning arms when it won the 2024 election off Labor, with new premier David Crisafulli committed to ending some longstanding generous benefits that construction workers receive on worksites.