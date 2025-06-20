Woolworths fresh salvo opens in city’s south in new centre

A new shopping centre with a Woolworths supermarket and a host of speciality shops is opening for business at Charlemont.

Charlemont Rise Shopping Centre, at the corner of Horseshoe Bend Rd and Precinct Rd in Charlemont, is set to open its doors after a 14-month construction period.

Anchored by a full-line Woolworths and BWS, the 7958sq m neighbourhood centre features 24 specialty tenancies, with offerings ranging from food and beauty services to healthcare and fitness.

Developed by D. B. S Commercial and constructed by Maben Group, the centre is a key part of the growing Charlemont Rise Estate.

It adjoins the new Horseshoe Bend Primary School and Community Hub, both under construction and scheduled to open in 2026, forming part of a broader neighbourhood activity centre with further development still to come.

The centre provides a mix of retailers including Domino’s, Snap Fitness, Sushi Sushi, Pure Beauty nail salon, Lux Barbers, Eco Laundry and a national pharmacy operator.

Woolworths held a soft opening on Thursday, ahead of the grand opening celebration on Saturday.

The are tenancies still available to lease at the centre from 30sq m to 600sq m.

Designed by architects Clarke Hopkins Clarke, the centre will feature 251 car parks, including electric charging spaces, and have a six pick-up bays for groceries.

Further infrastructure improvements have also been completed in preparation for the centre’s opening.

Wellam Constructions recently finished upgrades to the final section of Horseshoe Bend Rd, north of Iona College.

This upgrade links Charlemont Rise directly to Iona College.

Charlemont Rise is positioned within the 1600-lot Charlemont Rise Estate in the heart of Geelong’s Armstrong Creek growth corridor.

The estate is renowned for its Game of Thrones-themed street names, although Precinct Rd was named after the original name, Lannaster Rd, caught the ire of Geelong’s council in 2017.

The opening event promises will include a mini train engine ride, animal farm, face painting, mini golf, and a community barbecue hosted by the local fire brigade and Woolworths.