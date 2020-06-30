Can’t get to the pub? Buy your own inflatable one

Missing your local pub during lockdown? You can now hire an inflatable one for your garden. Picture: Inflatable.pub/Cover Images

For Australians currently locked out of their beloved local pub, an Irish manufacturer has come up with an inflatable watering hole, perfect for the backyard.

Whether it’s a trendy wine and cocktail bar with a bearded waiter, or an old-school establishment with the dog races blaring in the background, most Aussies have a neighbourhood drinking spot where they feel comfortable partaking in a beverage – or two.

But during COVID-19, a few cold ones at the pub among like-minded patrons has come to a dramatic halt.

The pandemic has seen many pub-goers confined to their homes – and while the drinks might technically be the same, they don’t taste as good without the atmosphere.

And despite some businesses re-opening across the country recently, a no-food-no drink rule in some venues, or the requirement to stay seated, has made a casual trip down the pub a little less…free.

But despair not, the backyard inflatable pub solves both of these dilemmas, and just like a jumping castle, can be erected in just minutes with the help of an electric air pump.

Complete with a roaring (inflatable plastic) fire, prices to hire one of these inflatable Irish-style pubs start at $2,400 and go up to $7,500, and can be shipped worldwide.

The pubs come in different styles from rustic wood-effect walls to exposed brick – there’s something for everyone.

There is also a range of sizes to fit the dimensions of different backyards. Starting from 8smq, the inflatable pubs go up to a massive 50sqm – perfect for those with a larger outdoor area.