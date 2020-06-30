Can’t get to the pub? Buy your own inflatable one
For Australians currently locked out of their beloved local pub, an Irish manufacturer has come up with an inflatable watering hole, perfect for the backyard.
Whether it’s a trendy wine and cocktail bar with a bearded waiter, or an old-school establishment with the dog races blaring in the background, most Aussies have a neighbourhood drinking spot where they feel comfortable partaking in a beverage – or two.
But during COVID-19, a few cold ones at the pub among like-minded patrons has come to a dramatic halt.
The pandemic has seen many pub-goers confined to their homes – and while the drinks might technically be the same, they don’t taste as good without the atmosphere.
And despite some businesses re-opening across the country recently, a no-food-no drink rule in some venues, or the requirement to stay seated, has made a casual trip down the pub a little less…free.
But despair not, the backyard inflatable pub solves both of these dilemmas, and just like a jumping castle, can be erected in just minutes with the help of an electric air pump.
Complete with a roaring (inflatable plastic) fire, prices to hire one of these inflatable Irish-style pubs start at $2,400 and go up to $7,500, and can be shipped worldwide.
The pubs come in different styles from rustic wood-effect walls to exposed brick – there’s something for everyone.
There is also a range of sizes to fit the dimensions of different backyards. Starting from 8smq, the inflatable pubs go up to a massive 50sqm – perfect for those with a larger outdoor area.
Check out the Inflatable Pub website for more information and inspiration on setting up your very own Irish pub.
And remember – enjoy those ‘Quarantinis’ in moderation.
This article originally appeared as “Inflatable backyard pub an idea for iso entertainment”.