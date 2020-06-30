Real commercial

Can’t get to the pub? Buy your own inflatable one

News
Erinna Giblin | 30 JUNE 2020
Missing your local pub during lockdown? You can now hire an inflatable one for your garden. Picture: Inflatable.pub/Cover Images
Missing your local pub during lockdown? You can now hire an inflatable one for your garden. Picture: Inflatable.pub/Cover Images

For Australians currently locked out of their beloved local pub, an Irish manufacturer has come up with an inflatable watering hole, perfect for the backyard.

Whether it’s a trendy wine and cocktail bar with a bearded waiter, or an old-school establishment with the dog races blaring in the background, most Aussies have a neighbourhood drinking spot where they feel comfortable partaking in a beverage – or two.

But during COVID-19, a few cold ones at the pub among like-minded patrons has come to a dramatic halt.

Inflatable Pub

Irish firm Inflatable.Pub is hiring out inflatable pubs for anyone missing their regular trips for a pint. Picture: Inflatable.Pub/Cover Images

The pandemic has seen many pub-goers confined to their homes – and while the drinks might technically be the same, they don’t taste as good without the atmosphere.

And despite some businesses re-opening across the country recently, a no-food-no drink rule in some venues, or the requirement to stay seated, has made a casual trip down the pub a little less…free.

The pubs come in a selection of designs to suit the discerning barfly and can even be shipped worldwide. Picture: Inflatable.Pub/Cover Images

But despair not, the backyard inflatable pub solves both of these dilemmas, and just like a jumping castle, can be erected in just minutes with the help of an electric air pump.

Complete with a roaring (inflatable plastic) fire, prices to hire one of these inflatable Irish-style pubs start at $2,400 and go up to $7,500, and can be shipped worldwide.

The pubs come in different styles from rustic wood-effect walls to exposed brick – there’s something for everyone.

Inflatable Pubs

Pub prices start from $2400 to a more pricey $7500. Picture: Inflatable.Pub/Cover Images

There is also a range of sizes to fit the dimensions of different backyards. Starting from 8smq, the inflatable pubs go up to a massive 50sqm – perfect for those with a larger outdoor area.

Check out the Inflatable Pub website for more information and inspiration on setting up your very own Irish pub.

And remember – enjoy those ‘Quarantinis’ in moderation.

This article originally appeared as “Inflatable backyard pub an idea for iso entertainment”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.