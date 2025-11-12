Canopy to concrete: Graya’s green vision for lifestyle hub unveiled

A futuristic building proposed for New Farm takes its design cues from the canopy of trees defining the fashionable inner-Brisbane suburb’s streetscape.

Designed by renowned architect Koichi Takada for local developer Graya, the project’s sculptural colums and layered terraces are set to rise from a prime site currently housing Bed Bath n Table on James St.

Graya acquired the 943 sqm parcel along the evolving lifestyle strip for $20m in an off-market deal earlier this year.

Named The Pavilion, the project comprises more than 1,500 sqm of retail space, 1,300 sqm of offices, a basement-level dining area, and rooftop garden with city views.

Anchoring the building is a dramatic open-to-air laneway, inviting visitors to explore an interior defined by greenery, natural light, and Takada’s intricate signature forms.

A central staircase weaves upward through the building, creating a sense of flow and discovery while framing views of the vibrant precinct beyond.

“The Pavilion James St fuses Koichi Takada’s celebrated architecture with Australia’s premier lifestyle precinct,” said Graya co-founder Rob Gray.

“It will attract world-class brands and further energise James Street, cementing Brisbane’s position on the global stage ahead of the Brisbane Olympics.”

MORE NEWS

Aussie tradie wipe-out sparks foreign worker boom

Chris and Bec Judd’s six-figure short sell exposed

FOMO’s back: Investors battle first-home buyers

Known for his nature-inspired and human-centric approach, Takada has received international acclaim for projects including the National Museum of Qatar interiors, Urban Forest Brisbane, and Arc by Crown Group in Sydney.

His designs were defined by their connection to the natural environment, an ethos that resonated with James Street’s leafy, urban charm, said Graya’s co-founder Andrew Gray.

“James Street’s lush, tree-lined character defines its appeal,” he said.

“Our goal is to deliver a design that both complements and elevates that atmosphere. Koichi’s work, grounded in nature and refined detail, felt like the perfect match for this unique site.”

Following on from their Richard & Spence-designed project also located on James St, Graya’s expansion into retail and commercial development reinforces their growing influence across the Australian property landscape.

“With The Pavilion, Graya aims to create a destination that harmonises architecture, nature, and luxury at an address where globally recognised brands and Brisbane’s vibrant community converge in an environment unlike any other,” Mr Gray said.