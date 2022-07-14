Canberra Hotel: Ballarat ‘slice of history’ up for grabs after $1m renovation

A slice of Ballarat history is up for grabs after a huge million-dollar renovation.

The Canberra Hotel, well known for its prominent location on the corner of Creswick Rd and Macarthur St in Ballarat Central, was believed to have been built in the 1860s.

But the future of the pub is now in the hands of potential buyers after being listed for $1.5m, with the opportunity to convert into a luxury family home due to its residential zoning.

The 812 Macarthur St hotel was believed to first be named The Cornubian, before later rebranding to the Rose of Denmark and then Sheeran’s Vine Hotel for 20 years from 1866.

In recent years, a bookshop, wine store and costume hire ran out of the hotel, before the current vendors took over in 2018, paying $790,000, according to CoreLogic.

Colliers International agent Charles Kennedy said they spent more than $1m renovating the venue after finding it in “sad disrepair”.

Now, The Canberra Hotel operates as a function centre, with the The Stables tearoom running off one side of the property.

They have also rented out the top floor as an Airbnb, which Mr Kennedy described as “executive presidential accommodation”.

Although the agent said the property could suit someone wanting to live in a “slice of history”, he had also received interest from buyers looking for a hospitality venue space — including an offer to lease the premise from “established restaurateurs”.

Mr Kennedy added that the vendors were selling the property as they were “following the mass exodus to the sunny, warm north”.

Also in the Ballarat vicinity, another historic pub built in 1900 has hit the market in Soldiers Hill.

One half of the two-storey building at 2/402 Doveton St, previously known as The Argyle Hotel, last sold in 2018 for $450,000, CoreLogic records show.

It has now been listed with a $590,000-$610,000 price tag and has been used for residential purposes for some time.

Jens Veal Byrne Ballarat director Luke Veal said he had received a “tonne of interest” in the home, particularly due to its central location and close walk to the train station.

Mr Veal added that the pub used to be a “meeting point for shooters” in its early days.

The vendors bought the property as an investment and are now looking to invest their profit elsewhere.

And in Ballarat Central, an iconic Victorian terrace known as Lascelles has been listed for a massive $3.35m-$3.5m.

The ten-bedroom mansion at 6-8 Errard St has been stylishly renovated over the years, now featuring a fully-fitted European-style kitchen, four chic bathrooms and a “pamper room” with a freestanding bathtub.

Although it currently operates as a boutique accommodation site, it could suit a family looking for a lavish home to reside in.

The home last sold in February last year for $1.4m, according to CoreLogic.

