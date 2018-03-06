Calls for major Green Square transport upgrade

Lord Mayor Clover Moore has urged the State Government to meet the infrastructure needs in the Green Square precinct after concerns were raised it was inadequate to cope with increased residential development.

The area is one of the fastest growing in Australia, with more than 61,000 residents expected to move in by 2030.

While significant measures have been taken to add leisure and recreation facilities, transport has severely lagged, with only Green Square train station and buses servicing the area.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“We urgently need the state government to step up and provide the infrastructure that is required for Green Square,” says Cr Moore.

“Public transport is a critical issue — we have set aside the land required for a light rail corridor and now it is time for the NSW Government to provide for residents now and into the future.”

The call comes after Zetland was named as the riskiest suburb to buy a unit off-the plan.

The Riskwise report targeted the former industrial zone as 5000 new units are due to be built across the suburb and neighbouring Waterloo.

The sheer amount of units being built means that the Zetland unit market is susceptible to price fluctuations if demand waivers.

David Bettini of Martin Property said those looking at off-the plan purchases should be wary as the price they pay may not be met if the market continues to stall.

“Off the plan demand has changed due to increased supply and restrictions on overseas lending,” he said.

With around 1500 apartments settling in Zetland, Waterloo and parts of Rosebery this year, Bettini believes that it is the region’s transport that is holding it back.

“People are underestimating how much growth there is and what is going to happen in the future,” he says.

“They just put 10,000 people here and haven’t changed a thing — there definitely needs to be another mode of transport outside of bus and rail.”

The City of Sydney has already sunk $540 million on improving the areas facilities including an aquatic centre, library, plaza and childcare centre.

While the idea of light rail from Green Square to the CBD has been floated, a spokesperson for the City of Sydney said that serious steps have never been made from the NSW Government.

“One train station servicing this growing community is not enough,” they said.

“One option we support is light rail from Green Square to the city centre, and we have worked with developers to preserve a corridor through the area for future public transport use.”

This article from the Daily Telegraph first appeared as “Green Square precinct in desperate need of transport upgrade”.