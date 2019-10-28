Real commercial

Buyers line up for historic Kyneton bank

Jayitri Smiles | 28 OCTOBER 2019
The old bank at 116-118 Mollison St, Kyneton is for sale.
A historic Kyneton landmark is being cashed in after an impressive transformation.

The former Bank of NSW on the town’s main drag has been put on the market with a $3.65-$3.95 million price guide.

Circa Heritage and Lifestyle agent Dominic Romeo says the Art Nouveau building on Mollison St is instantly recognisable to Kyneton residents and tourists.

“It retains its original steep gables, terracotta tiles and it’s right in the centre of town so you can’t miss it,” Romeo says.

“It’s one of the grander buildings in Kyneton.”

The property has been restored inside.

The listing calls the property “one of the best and most iconic buildings in country Victoria”.

A high-end homewares and gift shop has been operated from two rooms at the front of the building, which opens onto Kyneton’s most popular street.

Some of the nine bedrooms, most of which have an ensuite, have been rented as short-stay accommodation by the vendors.

A homewares and gift shop is at the front.

A number of patios are around the building.

Romeo says the owners restored the interiors of the property over the past five years.

A self-contained two-bedroom apartment is inside.

“Most of my inquiries are people looking to use it as a private residence and the rest as accommodation,” he says.

“Some would also keep running the store at the front, or have spoken about the possibility of opening a cafe or restaurant.”

Kyneton’s Animus Distillery has been popular in the growing tourist town. Picture: Jay Town

Eric Scoble often walks his six-year-old Llama, Sunday, down the main street in Kyneton with his wife Janet Mitchell. Picture Jay Town.

The original bank was built in 1903 by Melbourne architects Godfrey and Spowers on a 1176sqm block. It’s grand architecture is heritage protected because of its state significance.

Kyneton has become a Victorian tourist hotspot, with Macedon Ranges Shire predicting more than 2.5 million visitors annually by 2025.

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Grand Kyneton old bank on main street for sale after restoration”.

