Buyer for Inverleigh General Store could be close to home

Local residents looking to cement their ties with the Inverleigh community are lining up for the chance to buy the town’s general store and post office.

The long-time owners of the shop are selling up after more 20 years of successful operation.

The freehold business, at 12 High St, Inverleigh, includes an adjoining three-bedroom house, which currently provides an additional rental income stream.

The Geelong Agency listing agent Nathan Brown said it offered a significant upside for buyers keen to extend trading hours to corner the town’s takeaway market.

Residents of the growing town currently have to travel 15 minutes to Bannockburn for takeaway dinners.

“In Covid they wound their hours right back and just never opened back up in the same way so they are closed down by 5.30pm every afternoon,” Mr Brown said.

“No-one in town does takeaway dinner and you have got all the facilities. If someone was willing to continue and have it open, even through to 7.30pm, you could do fish and chips or pizza. That is a huge upside for the town.”

Price hopes are $1.95m to $2.1m for the 2557sq m property, which benefits from a large amount of passing traffic en route from the state’s west to Geelong.

Mr Brown said the new owners would take over the Australia Post licence, with a dedicated mail counter, 532 post boxes and store rooms.

There’s no direct mail service in Inverleigh where residents must visit the general store to collect their mail.

“It will continue to be like that for some time, even though Inverleigh is growing at a rapid rate,” he said.

“There is plenty of subdivision happening out near the golf course and it’s just growing and growing.

“It has been a very successful and profitable business, that is why it has been there for over 20 years.

“We’ve already had a couple of buyers reach out in the first few days that are residents of Inverleigh.

“It’s ideal for someone who probably wants to live there and be involved in the community.”

The General Store includes a main shop area, a commercial grade kitchen, a 2.4m by 2.4m cool room and the dedicated Australia Post outlet.

The adjoining residence offers two living area, an original timber kitchen, oversized central bathroom and access to a large backyard.

There’s also rear access to the property from Cambridge St.

Mr Brown said the recent quick sale of a similar property at 29-31 High St was testament to Inverleigh’s future prospects.

Those three tenanted shopfronts and a three-bedroom residence sold off-market for $1.725m.