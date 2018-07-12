Real commercial

Buy this town’s entire shopping hub – and a house

Jess Verrender | 12 JULY 2018
The shopping complex at 1 Waratah Rd, Mangrove Mountain.
Ever dreamt of packing up shop and moving your small business to a remote country town on the Central Coast? 

Well your chance has arrived because the main village shopping complex in Mangrove Mountain is for sale after 20 years with the original owners.

The Central Coast property at 1 Waratah Rd includes the local general store, pharmacy, dentist, post office, one vacant shop and an attached house – perfect for someone who is looking to live in while running a business and earning rental income from the other shops in the complex.

Mangrove Mountain

Mangrove Mountain is an idyllic country town on the Central Coast.

The vendors lived in and worked at the general store long term, but recently had someone else managing it for them. They now want to retire and sell the whole property,” Philip Martin from First National The Entrance says.

“I think with the vacant shop and the pharmacy there, the set-up really lends itself to a doctor who is looking for a change in lifestyle. But really, the sky’s the limit – you could run any type of business.”

Being a small community, the complex is well-known. Across the road from the village town hall, it is the main shopping hub in the village.

Mangrove Mountain house

Agents say the house attached to the complex is in great condition.

Martin says that the price guide is in the high two millions.

“We’ve had an offer of $2.6 million, but the vendors want slightly higher than that.”

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Main shopping hub in Mangrove Mountain for sale with house attached”.
