Gosford cafe a sure bet for investors

A shop on the main road in East Gosford is for sale for $650,000 in one of the Central Coast’s most popular cafe areas.

Number 51 Victoria St East Gosford is currently leased by Cafe eXpresso and will most likely be tenanted for the next four years.

“The way the current lease works is that it can be extended for three years,” Daniel Mason from Chapman and Frazer Gosford says.

“Cafe eXpresso are wanting to stay on – they have been operating successfully for nine years.”

“Their lease ends in May next year, but they are allowed to extend for another three. So essentially, it could be a four year wait if the new owner wants to start their own gig.”

In a high exposure area, the shop is surrounded in thriving businesses like Michael’s Italian, Caffe Jam and Oomph.

Mason says he has received a lot of interest in the sale.

“The shop is in a very tightly held little area, and not much comes up for sale along this strip. It’s a very popular spot.”

This article from the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate first appeared as “A cafe on the main road in the trendy part of East Gosford is for sale”.