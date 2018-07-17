Buy and live in the only pub in this SA town

Peter and Tracey Anderson behind the bar at the Mount Mary Hotel. Picture: Simon Cross.

It may have a lack of peers but this historic Mount Mary property has no shortage of ice cold beers.

Sitting proudly front and centre on the town’s dusty main drag, the Mt Mary Hotel at 1 North Tce, may be a fair drive for a beer — it’s about 145km from Adelaide — but its rural charm has made it a popular destination for both locals and visitors alike.

So much so, the town experienced a 100% population growth over the past eight years — going from five to 10 permanent residents.

While rural living isn’t for everyone, it’s been the perfect escape for Peter and Tracey Anderson, who moved to the town eight years ago to take over the running of the historic pub.

“We bought the property in 2000, after 16 years in Alice Springs,” Mr Anderson says.

“Back then the town only had five permanent residents, now there are ten. So you could say there’s been a real population boom since we’ve been here.”

While the town may seem remote to most, Ms Anderson says locals consider it convenient, with the Barossa a “good drive away” and the river “up the road”.

There’s also been plenty of excitement over the years with the Variety Bush Bash visiting the town last year and the air ambulance relying on the pub some years earlier to treat burn victims.

“We’ve certainly had some big adventures over the years. Things you don’t anticipate,” Mr Anderson says.

“All because the hotel is very much the town’s community hub.”

But while living in Mount Mary has certainly been a one-of-a-kind experience, Mr Anderson says the couple are ready for their next adventure as they approach retirement age.

The property is now on the market with Elders Real Estate Barossa, and comprises of four titles, one of which is taken up by a two-bedroom home with a bathroom, a kitchen and an office. The pub and plenty of land take up the other.

While buyers should not expect to make a fortune, Mr Anderson says the current turnover is around $200,000 per annum, there are plenty of other benefits to taking over this much-loved South Australian icon.

“It’s about 20 steps to get home from work each day. You can’t really get a better work-life balance than that,” he says.

“And the pub kind of feels like the ultimate man cave with a fridge full of beer and four more on tap. There’s also a pool table and pinball machine.”

While offers so far have been slim, listing agent David Cook says the property has plenty of scope to grow.

“I think the property would suit someone in the catering industry to cater for more bus loads coming through town.

“But you could also turn the main house into a bed and breakfast. As long as you have a bit of energy, you really can turn this place into whatever you want.”

Offers for the unique property are due Friday, August 3 at 11am.

This article from The Advertiser originally appeared as “Pub with no peers but ice cold beers up for grabs in Mount Mary”.