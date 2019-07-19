Business comes free at Ettalong Beach’s Little Shop

The Little Shop at Ettalong Beach could be a goldmine for hard workers.

Ever dreamt of starting a business like a corner store, takeaway shop or cafe in a popular seaside town?

The Little Shop at Ettalong Beach, advertised as “buy the property, get the business at no cost”, includes a commercial kitchen, three-bedroom house and DA approved granny flat plan and is on the market with a price guide of $750,000.

The current owner has a turnover in excess of $660,000pa.

Agent Stephen Gribble from Domain Property Group Central Coast says that there is a huge opportunity for a buyer who is willing to roll up their sleeves.

“For a business like this, you really need to be working seven days a week. So it will take a certain type of buyer,” he says.

“Other small stores around the Peninsula are thriving, with a 50% profit run.”

Gribble says that there are ideas floating around for what could potentially be done with the business.

For example, if the wall to the lounge room was to be removed, there would be room for a cafe with seating at the front, residents would then reside upstairs.

Rental return for the house, shop and potential granny flat could add up to around $1375 per week and the owner is also open to renting out the site to buyers instead of selling.

“The owner has done well with the business, but is winding down now and ready to retire,” Gribble says.

“The site is a potential goldmine, but you would need to put the hours in.”

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “The Little Shop at Ettalong Beach could be a goldmine for hard workers”.