Brooklyn’s Anglers Rest hotel hits the market

Popular Central Coast hotel The Anglers Rest in Brooklyn has been put on the market with price expectations around the mid-$4 million mark.

The pub, first named the Hawkesbury River Railway Hotel, was built in 1899 and has eight guest rooms and gaming machines, a sunny beer garden and a bistro with a huge range of pub grub and seafood options that is currently leased out.

Most importantly, the hotel has Kent Old Brown on tap – a beer part-owner Malcolm McKellar says he will pour until he either dies or sells the pub.

“Most pubs these days are too arty and sell craft beer but The Anglers Rest is well placed in Brooklyn and yes, we still have Kent Old Brown … we have been trying to keep the working character of Brooklyn as a village,” he says.

“Brooklyn is on the fringe of the metropolitan area and on the fringe of the rat race yet only an hour from Sydney.

“My partner Geoff Watts and I have spent around 35 years in the one place and we hope the new owners take it to the next level and look at things through fresh eyes but keep the nice and comfortable enjoyable village atmosphere.”

Sale of the property is being managed by HTL Property directors Blake Edwards and Sam Handy. Handy says the listing represents a unique opportunity to buy a lifestyle asset in an idyllic location.

“One of the most compelling aspects of this offering is the ability for the incoming owner to take back the food operation and recapture some of the revenue and profit that is currently walking out the door,” he says.

According to HTL Property the hotel is “ripe for repositioning with an edgier food and beverage offering to better capture the lucrative Sydney day tripper and weekend trade”.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Brooklyn’s own Anglers Rest Hotel listed for sale”.