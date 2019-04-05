$4m price tag: Central Coast health retreat comes with own peninsula

The Cogra Point Retreat has its own private peninsula on the Hawkesbury River.

It is one of the most ruggedly beautiful places on the Central Coast, spanning an entire peninsula and accessible by boat only.

Cogra Point retreat is not your average property and its owner Quentin Strauli is far from mundane either.

A leading Sydney wellness guru, Strauli set up the Glebe Healing Centre, now renamed Heal It, over twenty years ago.

Originally an engineer for Phillips in Cambridge, he is now the director of the Australian College of Traditional Medicine, a qualified master practitioner and trainer of Hypnotherapy and bodywork techniques and a past chairman of the Australia Board of Neuro Linguistic Programming.

He is also involved in the presentation and production of a weekly health program for Radio 2SER in Sydney called Panacea.