Real commercial

$4m price tag: Central Coast health retreat comes with own peninsula

News
Jess Verrender | 05 APRIL 2019
The Cogra Point Retreat has its own private peninsula on the Hawkesbury River.
The Cogra Point Retreat has its own private peninsula on the Hawkesbury River.

It is one of the most ruggedly beautiful places on the Central Coast, spanning an entire peninsula and accessible by boat only.

Cogra Point retreat is not your average property and its owner Quentin Strauli is far from mundane either.

A leading Sydney wellness guru, Strauli set up the Glebe Healing Centre, now renamed Heal It, over twenty years ago.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Originally an engineer for Phillips in Cambridge, he is now the director of the Australian College of Traditional Medicine, a qualified master practitioner and trainer of Hypnotherapy and bodywork techniques and a past chairman of the Australia Board of Neuro Linguistic Programming.

He is also involved in the presentation and production of a weekly health program for Radio 2SER in Sydney called Panacea.

The property at 1 Cogra Point Retreat in Cogra Bay.

Having held many a wellness retreat at his Cogra Bay property over the past 30 years, Strauli says that it is a place he says that many people refer to as their “second home”.

“People come over by water taxi and arrive with a totally different attitude,” he says.

“It is such a natural environment that is a million miles from the CBD.”

Strauli says that he has become part of the Hawkesbury River community and he will often receive support from sixth generation oyster farmers.

Strauli is the director of the Australian College of Traditional Medicine and the founder of Glebe Healing Centre.

“People think that being boat access only is isolating, but we have easy ways of doing things around here,” he said.

“I think this property really lends itself to a business…something like a restaurant or retreat. I would be willing to help the new owners with a set-up — I’ve got cranes and bargies here.”

It took him 15 months to get the original DA in place to build the house, which is built into the rocky bushland along the deep waterfront at Cogra Bay.

Completely off the grid, Strauli says that people had not even heard of solar panels when he installed them about 25 years ago.

Strauli built the north-facing retreat strategically so the train cannot be heard from the property.

The custom built three-level light filled home includes expansive verandas, five bedrooms, a large open plan games and rumpus room with kitchenette and a recording studio.

Only six minutes to Hawkesbury River (Brooklyn) train station and 9 minutes to the M1 Freeway, Sydney is at your fingertips. This truly is the best of both worlds.

Strauli built the north-facing retreat strategically so the train cannot be heard from the property.

Cogra Bay retreat has a price guide of $4 million.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Entire Hawkesbury River peninsula for sale at Cogra Point”.

Related Articles

News

Central Coast rainforest cafe a lush tree change

Central Coast rainforest cafe a lush tree change

News

Marina, ferry wharf or shops mooted for East Gosford waterfront site

Marina, ferry wharf or shops mooted for East Gosford waterfront site

News

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO
Related Articles

News

Central Coast rainforest cafe a lush tree change

Central Coast rainforest cafe a lush tree change

News

Marina, ferry wharf or shops mooted for East Gosford waterfront site

Marina, ferry wharf or shops mooted for East Gosford waterfront site

News

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.