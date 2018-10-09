Brisbane’s most intriguing properties throw open doors

Mt Crosby Pumping Station will open for viewing during Brisbane Open House.

Discover what lies beyond the doors of some of Brisbane’s most interesting modern and historic properties this weekend with 114 landmark homes and buildings open to the public.

Open House is an annual event across the world showcasing buildings of architectural significance in major cities.

It provides a rare opportunity to explore beautiful, stylish and – in some cases – downright creepy homes and buildings to understand more about our architecture and streetscapes.

Brisbane Open House chairman Malcolm Middleton says the event encourages Brisbane residents to engage with the old and new of their city’s built environment.

“Brisbane Open House has variety of categories, including award-winning architecture, heritage buildings, hidden treasures, creative studios and vast views,” Middleton says.

The free event attracted 67,000 visits last year and this year there are 30 events and 20 walking tours as well as guided tours of open buildings across Greater Brisbane.

Brisbane Open House is in its ninth year and includes a new category BOH After Dark.

“BOH After Dark is a series of events inviting you to experience the city in a different light, with various conversations and activities held in thrilling locations after dark,” Middleton says.

Some of the buildings on display during the weekend of October 13 and 14 include:

Old Windmill Tower

Old Government House

Parliament House

Newstead House

Anglican Church Grammar School

Government Printery Office

Skytower

Mt Crosby Pumping Station

The Tivoli

Brisbane City Hall

Spring Hill Baths

Peters Ice Cream Factory

Miegunyah House

Archerfield Airport

For open times, tickets and more information: brisbaneopenhouse.com.au

This article from the Quest Newspapers originally appeared as “What homes and buildings to see during Brisbane Open House”.