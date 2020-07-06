Brisbane to welcome 30-storey ‘tree house’

One of Australia’s most awarded developers have lodged a development application with Brisbane City Council for the greenest residential building in the world.

A tree-covered apartment building planned for Brisbane is hoped to put the river city on the world map alongside some of the world’s greenest destinations.

Aria Property Group’s “The Urban Forest” is poised to become the one of the greenest residential buildings in the world in the most literal sense, with the entirety of the building covered with thousands of plants and more than 1000 established trees.

Designed by internationally renowned architect Koichi Takada, the 30-storey premium apartment tower planned for the growing South Brisbane lifestyle precinct will have a five-star green rating and be equivalent to taking more than 150 cars off the road each year.

Aria development manager Michael Hurley says the design is inspired by the green construction principles of Singapore and some of the world-leading green buildings, such as Milan’s Bosco Verticale.

“In time we want Brisbane to be mentioned in the same breath as Singapore as a global leader in green buildings and sustainability,” Hurley says.

Brisbane has been taking strides towards becoming a more sustainable city over the past decade. As the largest council in Australia, covering more than 190 suburbs and three million residents, Brisbane City Council has made several infrastructure and policy announcements in recent months to reduce emissions and become cleaner and greener.