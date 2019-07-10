‘Vertical garden’ the star attraction at Apple’s revamped stores

The Apple street Westfield Bondi Junction now has two ‘vertical gardens’. Picture: Twitter.

Apple has unveiled the first of its revamped Australian store layouts, with some wild new additions and world firsts.

The tech giant lifted the veil on its Westfield Bondi Junction store late last month, with another seven of its 22 outlets set to get the same treatment in the coming months.

Known for its almost exclusively white interiors, if the Bondi design is anything to go by the new decor in each of the Australian stores will feature a central forum and a huge video wall, where customers can participate in workshops.

But the biggest change at the Bondi store is a floor-t0-ceiling ‘green wall’, containing more than 7000 plants and sitting beneath large skylights.

The vertical garden will be maintained by a custom irrigation system.

It’s not the first time that greenery has been included as part of the Apple store. Bondi was the first outlet in the world to include indoor trees as part of its design.