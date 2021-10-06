Beer is flowing at Bavarian estate for sale in the hinterland

If you’re keen for a taste of Bavarian hospitality this Oktoberfest you could go one step further than digging out your dirndls and donning your lederhosen and become the owner of this Bavarian estate in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Stretched out across a 1,400sq m block of flat developable land, the property offers a solution for someone seeking a tree-change and business opportunity.

Seeking offers of more than $5 million, the property is located at 154-172 Main Western Road on Mount Tamborine and comprises several income streams, including a brewery, Bavarian restaurant, and a wedding chapel.

The property also comes with a five-bedroom main residence and a cottage.

Marketed by Thomas Clark and Ryan Langham of Ray White Commercial Broadbeach, Mr Clark said the property was formerly an avocado farm but was turned into the commercial business by owner Andre Jaworski when he bought it in 2002.

“Over about 15 years he built everything there, he’s spent millions on the site,” Mr Clark said.

“He brews his own beer in the Red Iron Brewery, he has the restaurant and the chapel which is used for wedding ceremonies,” he said.

The Bavarian Grill Haus is a well established, popular tourism and hospitality business, with strong growth potential with existing businesses and the property comes with generous storage, outbuildings, a bore with water storage tanks, and liquor licenses covering all trading areas and equipment.

“The whole property is perfect for wedding receptions with everything linked together.”

There is a BA in place for a conference venue beside the property’s lake and it also comes with a DA for six villas that could be used as holiday accommodation.

Currently a tourist venue and fully operational, Mr Clark said the time had come for the owner to retire.

“He’s in his late 60s and he’s been running this for 20 years. The time has come for him to move on with the next stage in his life,” Mr Clark said.

The property has attracted interest from numerous private investors, including supermarket owner, and a Western Australian brewing company, who came to view the property.

“Then there have been a heap of individual investors. Most of them want to maintain and build on what is there, although we have also have people interested in turning it into a winery with a Paddock-type bakery, which is keeping with the types of business already in this area,” he said.

“But the site has massive potential. It is about two hectares if land with sunset views and only about a third of it is currently being utilised. It’s also some of the flattest land in the hinterland so the entire block can be developed.”