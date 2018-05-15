Barangaroo South precinct takes out top design gong

The Barangaroo South urban renewal project has been lauded for its design and sustainability features.

The Barangaroo South urban ­renewal project has taken top honours at the Property Council of Australia’s awards ceremony, lauded for its design and sustainability features.

Lendlease’s mixed-use project won the RLB Australian Dev­elopment of the Year at the PCA/Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards and won other gongs ­including the WSP Award for Best Sustainable Development — New Buildings and the Liberty Steel Award for Best Mixed Use Development.

The development will house 23,000 office workers, 2000 ­residents, a six-star hotel and more than 80 eateries and retail outlets across 500,000sq m of space when completed in 2023.

“Barangaroo South is a truly iconic international project that has recalibrated the way Australians think about precinct-scale urban renewal,” PCA chief executive Ken Morrison says.

“Lendlease has combined iconic buildings designed by ­acclaimed architects with world-leading sustainability initiatives that have transformed entire supply chains and challenged large tenants to embrace green business practices.

“Barangaroo South also throws down the gauntlet to governments across Australia by showing when density is done right, it delivers.”

Meanwhile, Mirvac’s EY Centre won the SAS International Award for Best Office Development, recognised for its ground plane activation, architectural design and “smart building” ­status.

The Sarah Slattery-led quantity surveying firm Slattery won the PwC Award for Diversity for companies with fewer than 250 employees.

Cushman & Wakefield took home the Moulis Legal Award for Diversity for companies with more than 250 employees.

The du Chateau Chun Award for Future Leader of the Year went to WSP senior mechanical engineer Rebecca Fitzgerald.

The S4B Studio Award for Best Heritage Development was given to the Old Clare Hotel in Sydney’s Chippendale, which has been carved out of the Clare Hotel pub and Carlton & United Breweries Adminis­tration Building.

The Equiem Award for Best Project Innovation went to Project REDDA, a real estate due diligence tool that detects key risks in leases.

The KONE Award for Best Development Innovation was awarded to the Tonsley Innovation District in South Australia for cultivating high-value manufacturing, leading-edge research and emerging industries.

The PCA’s Mr Morrison said the quality of entries reflected an industry committed to driving ­innovation.

