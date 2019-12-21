Bairnsdale and Moe Coles sold as part of $62m deal

The Coles supermarket at Moe in Victoria.

Retail investor Lascorp is looking to defy the gloom about shopping centres, pouncing on three Charter Hall supermarket-based assets for $62.35 million.

The play comes even as larger malls suffer as they are hit by retail chain bankruptcies and predictions of a soft Christmas trading.

There has been a spike in investor demand for both the comparatively attractive yields on retail assets and also investors seeking out defensive, supermarket-based retail assets.

The assets included Coles Bairnsdale, which sold for $18.4 million on a 5.45% yield, Kyneton Shopping Centre, which sold for $22.85 million on a 5.5%, and Coles Moe, which sold for $21.1 million on a 5.7% yield.

Lascorp executive chairman Michael Lasky says the three assets also offer growth potential.

“The transaction is in line with Lascorp’s evolved strategy to focus more on income producing investments,” he says, adding he has confidence in both supermarkets and convenience retail market as a longer term defensive asset class.