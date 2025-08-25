Former Hill of Content building for lease

The century-old Bourke Hill shell that housed Melbourne’s Hill of Content is up for lease, as the East End shifts again and the former bookshop settles into its new home a few doors up.

It follows a very Melbourne moment last month when hundreds formed a rain-soaked human chain on Bourke St to pass the store’s stock along to its new site.

Jones Real Estate is marketing 86 Bourke St with about 425sq m over three light-filled levels, a 5.64m frontage and dual rear access via Mornane Place, targeting flagship retail, hospitality, showroom or creative operators, subject to council approvals.

RELATED: Female auctioneers shake up Melb market

Richmond reno sells for $3m+

Why St Kilda East is Melb’s best bargain

Jones Real Estate senior property manager Benny Goh said 86 Bourke St is a landmark property with a legacy of more than a century as a cultural destination.

“It now provides an extraordinary platform for a new tenant to establish themselves in one of Melbourne’s most prestigious city precincts, with all the charm of its heritage character and the flexibility of a modern fit-out.” Mr Goh said.

Access is a drawcard with a tram stop sitting about 120 metres away and Parliament Station is roughly a four-minute walk, in a pocket lined with theatres, restaurants, boutique hotels and luxury retail.

The Hill of Content had traded from No. 86 for more than a century before relocating nearby, leaving the heritage shell to seek its next custodian in one of the CBD’s most recognisable strips.

The site sold in March last year for $5.3m after it passed in at auction two weeks prior.

MORE: Scoresby seller’s bedroom hack nets $1.17m

First-home buyers take over Melb market

How Melb biscuit factory became $950k pad