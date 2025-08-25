realcommercial.com.au logo

Former Hill of Content building for lease

News
David Bonaddio
First published 25 August 2025, 5:00pm

The Bourke Hill building that housed Hill of Content is now for lease, offering a new life for the century-old landmark.

The century-old Bourke Hill shell that housed Melbourne’s Hill of Content is up for lease, as the East End shifts again and the former bookshop settles into its new home a few doors up.

It follows a very Melbourne moment last month when hundreds formed a rain-soaked human chain on Bourke St to pass the store’s stock along to its new site.

Jones Real Estate is marketing 86 Bourke St with about 425sq m over three light-filled levels, a 5.64m frontage and dual rear access via Mornane Place, targeting flagship retail, hospitality, showroom or creative operators, subject to council approvals.

RELATED: Female auctioneers shake up Melb market

Richmond reno sells for $3m+

Why St Kilda East is Melb’s best bargain

Jones Real Estate senior property manager Benny Goh said 86 Bourke St is a landmark property with a legacy of more than a century as a cultural destination.

“It now provides an extraordinary platform for a new tenant to establish themselves in one of Melbourne’s most prestigious city precincts, with all the charm of its heritage character and the flexibility of a modern fit-out.” Mr Goh said.

Access is a drawcard with a tram stop sitting about 120 metres away and Parliament Station is roughly a four-minute walk, in a pocket lined with theatres, restaurants, boutique hotels and luxury retail.

The heritage interior of 86 Bourke Street, now a blank canvas for retail, hospitality or creative use in Melbourne’s East End.

Auctioneer Paul Tzalmis at 86 Bourke Street last year the historic property eventually sold for $5.3m after passing in weeks earlier.

The Hill of Content had traded from No. 86 for more than a century before relocating nearby, leaving the heritage shell to seek its next custodian in one of the CBD’s most recognisable strips.

The site sold in March last year for $5.3m after it passed in at auction two weeks prior.

The former Hill of Content bookstore at 86 Bourke Street stands empty, awaiting its next custodian after more than a century of trading.

MORE: Scoresby seller’s bedroom hack nets $1.17m

First-home buyers take over Melb market

How Melb biscuit factory became $950k pad

Related Articles

News

Faith groups eye historic St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Marden

Faith groups eye historic St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Marden

News

Victoria’s most iconic restaurants that no longer exist

Victoria’s most iconic restaurants that no longer exist

News

Western Bulldogs partner in Footscray Hospital childcare centre

Western Bulldogs partner in Footscray Hospital childcare centre

Related Articles

News

Faith groups eye historic St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Marden

Faith groups eye historic St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Marden

News

Victoria’s most iconic restaurants that no longer exist

Victoria’s most iconic restaurants that no longer exist

News

Western Bulldogs partner in Footscray Hospital childcare centre

Western Bulldogs partner in Footscray Hospital childcare centre
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.