Whopper of an opportunity for savvy investors

A whopper of an investment opportunity has just hit the market in Adelaide’s northwest.

JLL have just listed 319–321 Commercial Rd, Port Adelaide, a site currently returning an annual income of more than $400,000 through its tenants Hungry Jack’s, Port Adelaide Auto Parts, Midas, and City Discount Tyres.

The fully-leased site at the corner of Commercial Rd and Grand Junction Rd spans some 4881sqm – 1617 of it lettable – and offers some 52 on-site parking spaces.

JLL’s Jack O’Leary and Tom Love are managing the sale via an expressions of interest campaign with Mr O’Leary saying its ability to deliver secure income from a diverse tenant base, with growth reinforced by Port Adelaide’s expanding commercial and residential hub was its real strength.

“This is one of the most prominent corners in Port Adelaide, right where Commercial Road meets Grand Junction Road,” he said.

“It offers excellent exposure, strong traffic flows and easy access, while being only minutes from the revitalised town centre.

“With significant government and private investment fuelling growth, the long-term appeal of this location is only strengthening.”

Mr Love said is was a “standout opportunity”.

“It offers a diversified income stream from national and established tenants anchored by one of South Australia’s highest performing Hungry Jack’s and a strong mix of national tenants, creating an attractive blend of income security and growth potential,” he said.

Expressions of interest on the property close Thursday, September 25 at 4pm.