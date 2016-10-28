Australia’s ‘best brothel’ to spark love interest

The Scarlet Harem brothel has been put up for sale.

The Sunshine Coast’s first legal brothel has been put on the market just a year after being named as Australia’s best.

The Scarlet Harem brothel at Kunda Park, which was last year named ‘Best Brothel Overall’ at the Australian Adult Industry Awards, will be auctioned on December 1.

The brothel is being sold completely fitted out, including beds, security cameras and a one-way mirror.

But the brothel has been closed since May, after brothel madam Paris Satine voluntarily surrendered the licence to the Prostitute Licensing Authority. Before the business can reopen, the new owner or lessee will need to reapply for a licence.

Selling agent Cleeton Property Group says the brothel is also available for an operator to lease.

“Unforeseen personal circumstances of the current founder/owner has dictated this property to be sold and internal operations to be leased,” they say.

The listing comes hot on the heels of Australia’s biggest brothel the Daily Planet in Melbourne being put up for sale, with the luxury establishment anticipated to fetch $7 million at auction.

It is understood that there has already been strong interest in the Scarlet Harem from both investors and operators since it was listed less than a week ago.

The freehold premises includes a 530sqm building on a 620sqm commercial allotment. It comes complete with five themed suites, all with ensuites and three with spas.

The property also has five induction rooms, a reception area, sauna, two industrial laundries, CCTV security monitors throughout, and a staff leisure room, kitchen and dressing room.

This property is located adjacent to the Sunshine Coast’s only adult entertainment establishment

Scarlet Harem was first established in 2002, when it became the Sunshine Coast’s first licensed brothel. At the time it operated under the name Moulin Rouge but was later renamed Scarlet Harem after the real Moulin Rouge in Paris objected to the use of the name.

The property underwent an extensive refit in 2010, which included the theming of rooms, such as ‘Parisian Bourdeaux’, ‘paradise jungle’, ‘geisha’s hothouse’ and ‘Playboy mansion’.