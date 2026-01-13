Aussie village near tourist hotspot hits the market

The Sun Country Lifestyle Park at 18 Tocumwal Road, Mulwala has hit the market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

An entire village with hundreds of homes and holiday cabins near Lake Mulwala in the Murray River region of New South Wales has hit the market.

The Sun Country Lifestyle Park at 18 Tocumwal Road, Mulwala is for sale through an expression of interest campaign, with a price guide of circa $13 million, according to industry sources.

The regional land lease community spans 17.27 hectares and has 294 operational sites, including 35 resident-owned homes, 224 annual cabins, 10 short-stay cabins, and 33 boat storage bays.

It offers over-55s independent permanent living options, as well as cabin accommodation for holidaymakers.

The community is situated near Lake Mulwala, which is known for water sports, fishing and picturesque scenery.

The village’s amenities include two swimming pools, barbecue areas, playground, games rooms, boat and car storage, kiosk, dog wash, and two managers’ residences.

The property also comes with development approval to build another 139 operational sites across two locations, including 103 permanent homes and 36 short-stay cabins.

CBRE’s Marcello Caspani-Muto and Sandro Peluso are leading the national sales campaign.

Mr Caspani-Muto said land lease and lifestyle communities of this scale and quality rarely came to market.

“This is a chance to secure a high-performing asset in one of Australia’s fastest-growing sectors, with the added advantage of DA-approved expansion land that unlocks significant long-term upside,” he said.

“The growth trajectory of this industry is incredible and the broader buyer market is just beginning to realise this.

“The price point also reflects the unique proposition of potential private or institutional interest.”

The property generated $1.54 million of gross revenue in the 2025 financial year, and an adjusted net profit of $921,000, which was underpinned by recurring income streams from annual rentals and resident site fees.

More than $2 million has been invested into the property since 2023, including road upgrades, new community facilities and solar installation.

Mr Peluso said opportunities like this were few and far between.

“The combination of strong recurring income, prime waterfront positioning, and development potential makes Sun Country Lifestyle Park a truly unique investment,” he said.

“The private international market has long held smaller holiday park style assets but are not consistently looking to play-up given the long-term success they have seen.”

The local area has strong tourism appeal with year-round events, golf courses, wineries, and regional attractions, which support demand for short-stay accommodation.

The area’s affordable housing and lifestyle amenities has made it a key retirement hub for grey nomads and retirees, with 54% of the Mulwala population aged 50 and over, according to the 2021 Census.

In Mulwala, the median house price was $605,000 for the year to December 2025, while the median unit price was $510,000, according to PropTrack.

The village is well located on the NSW and Victorian border, with direct access via the Hume Highway.

Land lease communities have been popular investments in recent years, with landlords jumping into the sector as Australia’s population ages.

However, the land lease sector was hit by a tribunal ruling last year that prohibited exit fees being charged by a land lease operator.

The expressions of interest campaign closes on 19 February.