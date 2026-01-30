State land tax ‘forces’ Gina Rinehart to sell 3 cattle stations

Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, is offloading three of her prized cattle stations after projections a special state land tax for foreigners on one of them will escalate to $1 million a year.

Her pastoral empire, run through Hancock Agriculture and Hancock Prospecting’s stake in S Kidman & Co, has three tightly-linked holdings near Roma in Queensland coming to market – igniting debate over the impact of Queensland’s controversial foreign land tax surcharge on agricultural operators.

While Rinehart’s companies are Australian-owned, their one-third co-owner in S Kidman & Co, Chinese firm Shanghai Cred, triggers the foreign land tax surcharge – a Labor-era measure the Crisafulli Government has left unchanged.

Ms Rinehart bought back S Kidman & Co in 2016 – a firm with links to her mother’s father – in a $386.5 million deal with Shanghai Cred, doubling her cattle stations and adding millions of hectares to her portfolio.

Up for grabs is Rockybank, the headline Maranoa region asset and a 14,600ha premium beef and breeding operation. But the move has also triggered the sale of two smaller operations – Holyrood (4844ha) and South Maffra (1567ha) – “because without Rockybank as part of the aggregation they are no longer commercially viable to operate in isolation”, the company told The Courier-Mail.

A Hancock Agriculture spokesman said “Rockybank is subject to Queensland land tax rates, which have increased year-on-year following successive Queensland Government revaluations.”

“They are projected to approach $1 million per annum in the coming years, rendering the property commercially unsustainable to operate, with any minority foreign investor.”

“This is occurring alongside the growing costs of complying with damaging and misguided federal government net zero targets and associated government tape and regulatory burdens.”

From July 1, 2024, Queensland’s land tax surcharge increased for foreign companies, trusts, and absentees from 2 per cent to 3 per cent on taxable land valued at $350,000 or more.

Ms Rinehart’s cattle empire has spanned more than a dozen cattle stations across Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Victoria, totalling close to 4 million hectares. Her holdings have included 918,000ha in Channel Country, Queensland, and she has sold around 2.4 million hectares of cattle country for roughly $200 million in recent years, including a 550,000ha Northern Territory station.

Ms Rinehart has also owned some of Australia’s largest farms, like 400,000ha in Fitzroy Crossing, WA and 384,451ha in the Pilbara, as well as smaller-scale livestock and stud farms, including a 511ha farm in Victoria purchased for $8.6 million.

The Queensland stations are expected to attract strong interest, both for their scale and because the sale underscores ongoing frustrations with the state’s foreign land tax.

*Additional reporting: Chris Herde, The Courier-Mail

