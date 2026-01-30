AirTrunk CEO Robin Khuda snaps up trophy Mosman corner

A tightly held Mosman corner property has sold for the first time in three decades to AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda, where he had previously sealed his $24bn company sale.

Sitting in one of Mosman’s most recognisable corner properties. Mr Khuda acquired the blue-chip mixed-use asset at 713-715 Military Road, Mosman that had been held by a local private family for over three decades.

The holding was sold to Mr Khuda’s luxury property development business, Ondas, following what was said to be “a highly competitive” Expressions of Interest campaign conducted by Colliers that generated more than 250 buyer inquiries.

The 587-square-metre site is a true Mosman landmark sitting at the intersection of Military Road and Gouldsbury Street, metres from the Mosman RSL Club and Woolworths Metro.

The two-level property is fully leased to seven tenants across retail, commercial and residential uses, including Bec+Bridge, Cole Hair Studio, Niche Café and Ogenki Mosman with diversified income and future flexibility.

The sale reflects approximately $25,000 per square metre of land and a circa four per cent net passing yield, that highlights a depth of demand for village assets offering secure income and long-term development potential on Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

The acquisition is said to align with Mr Khuda’s growing focus on boutique luxury residential development through Ondas, targeting prestige suburbs that are characterised by strong downsizer demand and constrained supply.

Recent planning reforms in the suburb are expected to unlock increased density opportunities such village precincts, further enhancing the site’s long-term appeal.

The Military Road property also holds personal significance for Mr Khuda as it was at Niche Cafe, one of the building’s longstanding tenants, where he held regular meetings with Blackstone executives in the lead-up to the $24 billion sale of AirTrunk in 2024.

“That’s where the deal started,” Mr Khuda said.

The precinct is expected to experience a generational transformation following recent planning changes with other high-profile groups such as Abadeen, Helm, Rebel Property Group, DARE, Central Element and LA Property committing to Mosman.

The sale via Colliers Sydney North National Directors Tom Appleby and Guillaume Volz and was finalised on Boxing Day with both parties keen to complete prior to year end.

“Assets of this calibre rarely trade – the strong result underscores the depth of demand for premium investments with future development potential on Sydney’s North Shore,” Mr Appleby said.

